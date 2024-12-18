Andy Reid Speaks on Chiefs Waiving Clyde Edwards-Helaire – Door Open for Return?
With the final stretch of the 2024-25 campaign arriving and the importance of every roster spot being even higher, the Kansas City Chiefs freed one of those slots up this week. It came at an unfortunate cost, however, as longtime running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is no longer with the team.
Kansas City waived its 2020 first-round NFL Draft pick on Monday, and he's since gone unclaimed on the wire and is free to sign with any team. The former LSU standout struggled to justify the draft hype during his five-year stint with the Chiefs, although he certainly made an impact on the organization while in town.
Summing up Edwards-Helaire's tenure with numbers – 530 total touches for 2,610 scrimmage yards and 19 all-purpose touchdowns – doesn't paint the entire picture. The veteran halfback's story contains plenty more, including a stint on the non-football illness list. Earlier this year, Edwards-Helaire spoke about his battles with post-traumatic stress disorder and cyclic vomiting syndrome and how the Chiefs helped get him through trying times.
Among those in Edwards-Helaire's corner was head coach Andy Reid. Speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon, Reid tipped his cap to Edwards-Helaire and said he's open to a reunion in the future.
"We sure appreciate Clyde, too, for all he did here," Reid said. "Would love to get him back sometime, too. What a great kid he is."
Whether Edwards-Helaire will ever return to Kansas City remains to be seen, as a recent social media announcement reads more like someone who isn't banking on it. His availability is in question, too, after he came off the NFI list in October but has been a healthy scratch on every subsequent game day. That lack of usage surely factored into the club's decision to waive him, especially with wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (injured reserve) making strides in practice.
Regardless of what the future holds for Edwards-Helaire, there's no denying that he endeared himself to his team and community from the moment he entered the league. While things didn't fully come together on the field, Reid and company are grateful for his contributions.