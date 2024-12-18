Report: Saints Signing Former Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
With the need for a roster spot potentially presenting itself this week, the Kansas City Chiefs freed one up by waiving running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The 2020 NFL Draft first-round pick didn't have much of a wait, however, before landing in a new spot.
After clearing waivers, Edwards-Helaire is experiencing a homecoming of sorts. The Baton Rouge native is signing with the New Orleans Saints, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football and NOF Network. At the time of Underhill's report, it isn't clear whether this is a 53-man roster acquisition or a practice squad add.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid thanked Edwards-Helaire for his contributions in Kansas City and expressed a desire to leave the door open for a reunion.
"We sure appreciate Clyde, too, for all he did here," Reid said. "Would love to get him back sometime, too. What a great kid he is."
With Edwards-Helaire moving on, that reunion almost surely won't be taking place soon.
For New Orleans, this pickup likely has something to do with starting running back Alvin Kamara's recent injury. It appears to be a groin abductor ailment for the five-time Pro Bowler, leaving his status for the Saints' upcoming "Monday Night Football" bout with the Green Bay Packers in question. While former third-round pick Kendre Miller projects to be the top replacement for Kamara if needed, Edwards-Helaire will join the room as depth behind Jamaal Williams and Jordan Mims.
In four-plus seasons with the Chiefs, Edwards-Helaire toted the ball 441 times on the ground and amassed 1,845 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. He also hauled in 89 passes for another 765 yards and seven scores. Unfortunately, things never quite panned out for the one-time LSU star and he spent a good deal of 2024 dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder and cyclic vomiting syndrome before coming off the non-football illness list and being a healthy scratch this regular season.
Now, Edwards-Helaire gets to be closer to his original home and will also reunite with former Chiefs like Khalen Saunders, Willie Gay Jr. and Tyrann Mathieu.