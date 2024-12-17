Chiefs Injury Report: Latest on Patrick Mahomes, Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown, D.J. Humphries
With Saturday's game against the Houston Texans in mind, the Kansas City Chiefs got back on the practice field on Tuesday following Week 15's win over the Cleveland Browns.
All eyes were rightfully on quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who left Sunday's contest with an injury and is being evaluated on a daily basis after reportedly being diagnosed with a mild high-ankle sprain. In addition to Mahomes, Kansas City has several other players to account for as the weekend approaches.
The Chiefs' first injury report of the week shed some light on various ongoing recoveries.
Patrick Mahomes, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown full participants in practice
Mahomes was listed as a full participant in a more relaxed first practice of the week. The two-time MVP was given the go-ahead to practice by head coach Andy Reid, who was eager to see how his quarterback looked on the field. The Chiefs will continue to monitor Mahomes's progress this week; Wednesday and Thursday's participation levels could give a better idea of whether he'll help tilt Saturday's game against Houston.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Mahomes acknowledged his desire to make a push to play.
"Yeah, I think that you have to," Mahomes said. "That's the reason you play this game, is to push to play. I'll get to work in practice and try to push it to see where I can get to but at the end of the day, I'm not going to put our team in a bad position. If I feel like I can play and go out there and win a football game, I'll play and if I don't feel like that's the best-case scenario, I'll let guys like Carson (Wentz) play. He's a guy that's won in this league as well. It's just about pushing it this week, seeing where I'm at and making the best decision then."
Elsewhere, wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown continues to make progress after September surgery to repair a sternoclavicular injury suffered in the preseason. The veteran pass catcher was cleared to return to practice last week and did so on Friday, drawing praise from Reid for how he looked in a limited capacity.
"He practiced today [and] did a nice job," Reid said. "He won't play this week, but it's nice to have him back out there and going. He got a lot of good work in today. You can tell he's been working, and the conditioning part wasn't a problem. Like I said, he took quite a few reps."
Over the weekend, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Brown looked "so impressive" during Friday's practice that the door wasn't shut on him potentially making his regular-season debut against the Texans. While opening the week as a full participant doesn't totally confirm that Brown will play, it certainly doesn't hurt matters one bit.
D.J. Humphries, Chamarri Conner miss practice to start week
After suffering a hamstring injury in Week 14's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, D.J. Humphries missed every practice last week. That led to him being ruled out in advance of Sunday's game in Ohio, and the Chiefs opted to roll with left guard Joe Thuney to fill in at left tackle for a weekend. Thuney did an admirable job in his first real extended action at the position as a pro, especially considering he was matched up against Myles Garrett.
Reid declined to say whether Humphries would play this week, also not revealing whether Thuney would be his potential replacement again. He's still considering every option, so it doesn't appear that Humphries missing his fourth practice in a row is too bad of a sign just yet.
"Yeah, I'm weighing that," Reid said. "But I thought he (Thuney) did a nice job, to answer your original question. The guy he was going against is one of the best in the league. He held his own. He had a few where he got caught off balance, but I thought he battled his tail off and really, for just throwing him out there, did a nice job. When you think about this now, he's played every position and done well. Pretty amazing guy that way."
Finally, safety Chamarri Conner left Sunday's win against the Browns with a concussion. Reid confirmed such after the game, referring to the second-year safety as a "tough kid" who was "doing well." As the 2023 fourth-round pick attempts to work through the NFL's return-to-play protocol, he isn't off to the best of starts this week.