Chiefs Benefitting from ‘Instant Synergy’ Between Patrick Mahomes, DeAndre Hopkins
Slowly but surely, the Kansas City Chiefs' offense is figuring things out on the fly despite having to deal with a multitude of big-time injuries this season. One addition that's helped is trading for DeAndre Hopkins, who's already proving to be a favorite of both the team and its fans as the 2024-25 campaign passes its midpoint.
Following a solid (albeit abbreviated) debut with Kansas City in Week 8's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Hopkins watched his role expand in Monday's victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The overtime triumph saw the 32-year-old haul in eight catches for 86 yards and also score his first two touchdowns as a Chief. It was a statement performance for the veteran pass catcher, and the scariest part is he might not be done growing within the offense.
What he's already been able to do, though, is rare for an in-season pickup. On tape, Hopkins and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are showcasing terrific chemistry. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy believes it's similar to that of tight end Travis Kelce.
"Oh, for sure," Nagy said. "There has been an instant synergy with Pat and DeAndre. Instant. Sometimes, those take a lot more for some guys than others, but he's come in here and has just picked [things] up. When I say that, I don't use the term lightly, but Pat and D-Hop are really thinking the same way on certain routes, especially in zone, which is crazy because it doesn't normally always happen like that. It normally takes time.
"From the first, really, practice [or] second practice to our last game, there's some stuff in there that they're putting on tape that makes it tough – especially when you put Kelce on the same side or other side, that thinks the same way as long as him and Pat have been doing it – that's tough. And then you get the running game going and these guys are seeing it. Even J-Wat (Justin Watson), J-Wat had a great play on third down, a couple of great plays on third down, where he's getting open in zone. It's really neat to see when guys are thinking like Pat and for D-Hop, he's been doing it a long time, it's been instant with him."
The proof is in the pudding or, in this case, the highlights. In Week 9, Hopkins had multiple instances of settling down in soft spots of coverage and even extended a play on a freelance route that led to a huge 35-yard gain. Mahomes trusts his ability to win in one-on-one situations, as well as his football smarts when it comes to leverage and timing. A slant route touchdown later in the game served as an example of both, and Hopkins converted to help keep Kansas City in the driver's seat on Monday.
With nine regular-season games to go, the Chiefs should be excited about what's on the horizon for Hopkins. If he's already on the same page as Mahomes just a couple of weeks in, the final stretch of the year could see him evolve into a full-fledged leading wideout once again.