George Karlaftis Named Chiefs' 'Most Promising Building Block' — Is He The Right Pick?
The Kansas City Chiefs are highlighted by superstars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones, but with an eye to the future, which current Chiefs are KC's best building blocks for the next evolution of the team?
Defensive end George Karlaftis, who turned 23 in April, earned the spotlight from David Kenyon of Bleacher Report, who identified every team's "most promising building block" ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
"Wide receiver Rashee Rice is a sensible choice, his off-field concerns notwithstanding," Kenyon wrote. "But the Chiefs have a rising star on the edge, where George Karlaftis enjoyed a breakout 2023. He collected 10.5 sacks and 35 pressures in the regular season and three sacks in the playoffs. "
Karlaftis, the No. 30 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has 16.5 regular season sacks and four playoff sacks after just two years in the league. He has also been one of the Chiefs' most reliable players, leading Chiefs defensive linemen in defensive snap count in 2023 by taking more than 69% of the regular season snaps. Even as a rookie, Karlaftis took nearly 64% of the defensive snaps, leading Chiefs defensive ends.
Is George Karlaftis the Chiefs' most promising young building block?
If forced to choose, I would have Karlaftis third among young Chiefs "building blocks," keeping 2024 draft picks out of the conversation for the time being.
Cornerback Trent McDuffie, a fellow first-rounder from the 2022 draft, has best-in-the-league potential that makes him the clear-cut No. 1 choice on my list. Center Creed Humphrey, a second-round pick from the 2021 draft who turned 25 in June, would be second. Humphrey's rookie contract is up after this season, so his future will need to be solidified before the duo of 2022 first-rounders. McDuffie and Karlaftis could present an interesting conundrum for KC, as the Chiefs will have to decide how to approach simultaneous contract negotiations with a top-of-the-line corner and a strong and evolving young pass-rusher. Fortunately for the Chiefs, both players would be under contract through the 2026 season if Kansas City picks up both McDuffie and Karlaftis's fifth-year options — a no-brainer with the current career trajectory of both players.