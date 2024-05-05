Jared Wiley Confident in Transition to Chiefs' Offense
The Kansas City Chiefs' rookie minicamp is officially off and running, and Saturday presented first-year players with an opportunity to dip their toes into the water. In addition to gaining valuable experience for life in the NFL, some players got to speak to the media.
One of those rookies was fourth-round 2024 NFL Draft pick Jared Wiley. The No. 131 overall selection has been spoken highly of thus far, with general manager Brett Veach referring to him as a "true combo tight end" earlier this week. While no one is projecting him as a top contributor on offense this coming season, there remains a decent bar for him to meet.
When asked about expectations on Saturday, Wiley echoed a similar sentiment to what he's said ever since getting drafted. The TCU product wants to fit in quickly and find ways to help the team.
“As far as the coaches, just get in here and learn the offense as fast as possible and be a key contributor on the team however that looks, whether it’s special teams, offense, whatever they ask me to do, I’ll do it," Wiley said. "My expectations of myself are basically that, I want to come in here, I want to get comfortable, I want to learn the brand and style of football they play here in Kansas City. I want to be able to do that to the best of my ability.”
Wiley finds himself in a good position, as he doesn't have to be a star on day one. That's still Travis Kelce's job, and Noah Gray is a very reliable tight end No. 2 as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. Free agent signing Irv Smith Jr., too, is on the roster. Despite the expectations the team has for him and he has for himself, Wiley can be brought along slowly.
As a former quarterback, Wiley thinks the transition to tight end was one of the toughest things he's handled. While he's an unfinished product at this point, he's ready to keep honing his craft.
“First off, that transition was a little bit tougher," Wiley said. "I played quarterback in high school so I really never experienced college football and then they were like, ‘Hey you’re going to go play tight end.’ So that was a little different. A lot of run-blocking drills, a lot of practicing went into it. My favorite thing about tight end is I feel like it’s – aside from the quarterback – I feel like it’s the most essential part of your offense, we’re asked to do everything whether it’s in the pass game or in the run game or pass protection. I kind of like having that pressure or weight on my shoulders a little bit, and I like being able to prove to myself and to everybody else that I’m completely capable of doing it.”
Getting familiar with head coach Andy Reid's complex scheme is something Wiley has at or near the top of his list of priorities. He'll be tasked with a little bit of everything right off the bat, with special teams even being a possibility. Rookies in Reid offenses are notorious for having to earn their keep, especially ones who are selected on Day 3 of the draft.
As Wiley progresses through his first minicamp as a pro, the adjustment process will come with a learning curve. After enduring plenty of coaching and systemic turnover during his five-year college career, though, that's something he's quite used to. He thinks he'll adapt and catch on quickly.
“Yeah, I’ve had to learn five different offenses while I was in college so this is my sixth one in six years," Wiley said. "It’s part of my normal routine now I guess so I don’t think I’ll have much trouble with it."