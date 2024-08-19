Resetting at Wide Receiver: Where Do KC's WRs Stand After Two Preseason Games?
Now that the Kansas City Chiefs have completed training camp and the first two of three preseason games, the wide receiver depth chart appears to be falling into place, both for better and for worse. With roster cutdown day coming on August 27, how does KC's WR room shake out?
Absolute locks (4)
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson
With Marquise "Hollywood" Brown likely to miss at least the first week of the regular season due to his sternoclavicular injury and the status of Rashee Rice's potential suspension still unknown, the top of the receiver room is in great shape — if and when the entire group is playing together. Brown shouldn't need to start the season on injured reserve, and it currently seems plausible that Rice may be able to push his league discipline until 2025, so I'm assuming these are all active roster spots and that the team most likely begins the year with seven wide receivers on the roster, at least while Brown recovers.
Xavier Worthy has impressed at every turn ahead of his rookie season, and Justin Watson was offensive coordinator Matt Nagy's pick for who will be in position to step up in Brown's absence. I assume we won't see any of these four receivers take the field for KC's third preseason game, and their spots in the rotation are secured.
Very likely to make the team (2)
Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore
When I did a similar exercise in June after the team signed Hardman, I had both Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman in my category of "prove-it years and training camp tests." Ultimately, Moore didn't show much to be excited about in either training camp or the first two preseason games, but Moore has largely worked with the Chiefs' starters and second-stringers, indicating that the team sees him on the right side of the roster bubble. How much of that confidence is based on his preseason performances vs. his second-round draft status? It's hard to say without getting into the Chiefs' front office, but I haven't meaningfully adjusted my expectations for Moore in 2024, I just now assume he'll be on the team.
As the veteran Chief of the group, Hardman's spot became even more solidified when Brown suffered his injury, allowing the Chiefs to cash in on Hardman's experience, which may have been added while they braced for a potential Rice suspension. Now, Hardman appears to be an obvious choice on special teams while providing some stability on offense.
I'm leaving Moore and Hardman in this category of their own because I still struggle to believe the Chiefs retain significant hope for Moore (and I assume KC would entertain trading him in a change-of-scenery move around roster cuts), and retaining Hardman wasn't a priority (again) this offseason. If the Chiefs can get away with only rostering six receivers even while Brown is sidelined, perhaps there's still a slight chance one of the next batch of receivers could steal one of the final spots and cost Moore or Hardman a spot on the initial 53-man roster.
On the bubble (3)
Justyn Ross, Kadarius Toney, Nikko Remigio
Justyn Ross led Chiefs receivers in snaps taken on Saturday against the Detroit Lions, which paints an interesting picture of his spot on the team. The Chiefs didn't spend significant snaps on Montrell Washington (six snaps), Cornell Powell (10 snaps) or even Nikko Remigio (11 snaps). The team apparently wants to see more from Ross, which indicates that he's still in the running for a roster spot, but that the coaching staff isn't quite sold.
Ross, Remigio and Kadarius Toney could get more work in the third preseason game, likely running routes for Chris Oladokun and Ian Book, but the best window for evaluating wide receivers has been in training camp and in the first two preseason games. While Ross couldn't seem to block a soul on Saturday, it appears that the team is still wanting to maximize his number of game-speed reps as they figure out where he fits in the mix. At this point, Ross would be my choice for WR No. 7.
After some interesting highlights early in training camp, Toney wasn't able to stay healthy or build on some promising early days. Comments from Nagy and head coach Andy Reid didn't sound promising regarding Toney's case for the roster, and he didn't show much during his 17 snaps against the Lions.
Remigio, a fan-favorite early in camp, feels more like a practice squad project/return specialist call-up candidate if the Chiefs want to make a change in the returning game mid-season.
I hope these three receivers play the significant majority of KC's third preseason game, allowing the coaching staff to get one more look at the battle for the final wide receiver spots. Even if they do, they'll be going up against Chicago Bears backups and running routes for Oladokun and Book. Barring standout special teams play or a well-rounded offensive performance with some highlights, it'll be hard for this group to show significant growth before the buzzer sounds.