Travis Kelce on Chiefs-Bengals Ending: ‘Can’t Put It in the Refs’ Hands'
The Kansas City Chiefs had another win over a conference rival in Week 2, and the victory came with some (unwarranted) controversy attached to it.
With an opportunity to lead a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, Kansas City found itself facing a fourth-and-16 as less than a minute remained on the game clock. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to wideout Rashee Rice that ended up incomplete, but a penalty kept the possession going. The rest is history, with kicker Harrison Butker nailing a field goal from 50-plus yards out as time expired.
The penalty, which is a defensive pass interference call by definition, led social media to criticize the game's outcome. How do the Chiefs feel about it? On a new episode of the "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason, Travis Kelce's message was simple: Don't let in-game officials have the chance to impact the contest.
"At the end of the day, man, you can't put it in the refs' hands that late in the game," Kelce said. "And that's for both of us, both sides of the ball. Obviously, you want to play physical [and] you want to make sure you make that play but if you're going to put it in the refs' hands, you're playing with fire. It is what it is. You're just playing with fire, man. That's why as an offense, we've got to make sure we don't put ourselves in a position where we have to score at the end of the game.
"Obviously, we still feel comfortable and confident that we can get it done but if we can win the game before that, let's keep it out of the refs' hands. Let's keep it out of the hands of fate or things just not going our way. I think that's the mentality you've got to have. Did we get lucky? Yeah, we got fortunate that they threw the flag on that fourth-and-16. I would love to make sure we don't get ourselves in a situation like that again."
Kelce's words come from a place of experience. Last regular season, the Chiefs had a potential game-winning touchdown against the Buffalo Bills get called back due to an offensive offsides penalty – a very rare one for a wide receiver in the modern NFL. Kelce defended Kadarius Toney's mistake following the outing, so it's clear that he empathizes with game-altering flags being thrown.
He also believes that, in this instance, Kansas City simply should've done more to avoid having to rely on a last-second win in the first place.
"I think we need to f– keep ourselves out of that situation so we don't have to rely on the officials to make that f– call," Kelce said. "But sure enough, they made the call and Harrison Butker comes to save the day yet again. Harry for the win! Absolutely nails a 51-yard field goal. All of us had a lot of confidence in him, but there's always just that lingering feeling, you know? You're just sitting there like, 'Come on, Harry. Come on. You've got to do it again for us, big guy, please.' And sure enough, he came up big for us again, man."
It's been a hectic season for the Chiefs thus far. Week 1 saw Isaiah Likely's late touchdown get reversed due to his toe being past the end zone boundary, and Sunday's triumph over Cincinnati was about as stressful of a win as a team can have. Kansas City has a knack for coming out on the right side of those close calls, but walking the tightrope always leaves less margin for error.
On Sunday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend, Kelce and Co. will look to clean things up.