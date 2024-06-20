Travis Kelce Says Chiefs' Ring Ceremony Was 'Unbelievable Night'
The Kansas City Chiefs have celebrated plenty this offseason, and rightfully so. It's not every day that an NFL club repeats as world champions. Last week may have been the final instance, however, of the Super Bowl LVIII winners looking back at their tremendous accomplishment.
The conclusion of OTAs and mandatory minicamp also marked the arrival of Kansas City's red carpet and Super Bowl ring ceremony. For players like quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, they received the third rings of their career. It's a night that never gets old, especially considering the hard work it takes to earn that privilege.
On this week's episode of the New Heights podcast, Kelce spoke glowingly of the ring ceremony.
"We got our Super Bowl rings, and it was a f— unbelievable night," Kelce said. "And the ceremony was broadcast live everywhere across the globe, if you haven't caught wind of who all was watching. It was a fun evening. It's always good to see teammates that aren't with you anymore — we got to see my guy Nick Allegretti [and] Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who's up in Buffalo now. Nicky's over in D.C. with the Commanders."
With that said, the future Hall of Fame tight end also doubled down on it being time to officially turn the page.
"It's always fun to just get the crew back together but honestly, I think Pat said it best when we were on the field for our last minicamp practice earlier that day," Kelce said. "He said, 'Let's go enjoy this evening, but let's put this thing in the rearview, man. Let's put this in the almanac, let this be what it is.' Let's keep this thing moving, man. We've got a lot we want to do and we're very focused to keep our eyes on the prize. But it was a fun evening, man, it was a good deal. The Hunt family did an absolutely amazing job. The venue was beautiful, the music was awesome and it was cool to just be around everybody in the organization under one roof. It was cool."
The rings, containing plenty of subtle acknowledgments like playoff opponent seeds, player signatures and more, might have a typo regarding that first element. That isn't stopping the Chiefs from being loud and proud of their diamonds, though. As the celebrations and hardware become more and more profound by the year, Kansas City will face a tall task if it gets to repeat everything a year from now.
With the ceremony in the books, that's where everyone's focus is. Earlier this week, safety Justin Reid expanded on there being "no shortcuts" to chasing a three-peat. Kelce is of the same mindset, reflecting the respective headspaces of the Chiefs' leaders.
Getting to see the rings was nice but as training camp approaches, it's time for the entire organization to lock in and pursue another one.