Will the Chiefs Beat the Commanders in 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs were treated as the modern-day dynasty they are when the NFL was deciding their schedule for 2025. They have a tough slate of games early in the season, which includes powerhouses in the AFC and NFC.
Their schedule refuses to let up as I take a look at who they'll be playing in week eight of the 2025 NFL regular season, and it's the up-and-coming Washington Commanders and their star quarterback Jayden Daniels.
If there's anything Daniels and Patrick Mahomes have in common so far, it's that both of their Super Bowl hopes were dominantly dashed by the Philadelphia Eagles. After the Commanders took the league by storm and upset the Detroit Lions in the playoffs, this could've been the Super Bowl matchup if they carried that momentum into their game against the Eagles.
Daniels didn't get to play against Mahomes in his phenomenal rookie year, so a lot is riding on this Week 8 matchup. This is the second and last Monday Night Football game the Chiefs play after playing the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night, just a couple of weeks prior.
The Commanders are rising, and a win against the Chiefs would go a long way in legitimizing them as a team to remain competitive in the NFC. I think the biggest thing the Chiefs have to do to win this game is throw off Daniels as much as they can.
Whether that's throwing him different defensive sets or minimizing his impact when rushing the ball, they have to do something to prohibit him from taking over the game. I'm sure their secondary can handle sticking close to Terry McLaurin, and they're already experienced in guarding Deebo Samuel Sr.
Brian Robinson Jr. or Austin Ekeler will have a hard time running on their defensive front, and outside of that, I don't think Zach Ertz can do much. On the other hand, the Commander's defense doesn't have the players to hold up the Chiefs as well.
Their receiving trio, especially if they're all healthy, will be too much for a secondary that's already weak for the Commanders. They have an impressive defensive line, but if the Chiefs' offensive line gives Mahomes time in the pocket, he'll carve up their defense, and the Commanders won't stand a chance. Daniels showed that he's a clutch player, and the Chiefs can't underestimate him if they want to win.
