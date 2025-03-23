Chiefs' Best Tradeable Asset Identified
The Kansas City Chiefs may not be done making moves this offseason as not only do they still have the NFL Draft, but the team's most tradeable asset has been identified.
In Pro Football Focus' recent article where PFF's Bradley Locker identified every team's best tradeable asset, Jaylen Watson was named as the Chiefs. That means Locker believes Watson is disposable from the perspective of the Chiefs and out of all the disposable players, Watson brings back the best value.
"The Chiefs are known for keeping their core starters in place, particularly on defense, but this offseason has been fraught with change." Wrote Locker. "That includes at cornerback with the signing of Kristian Fulton, which might not leave a clear future for a player like Watson."
"Watson’s 2024 season was limited by a broken leg, but he was a standout cover man with a 71.6 PFF coverage grade. However, Kansas City has several other young cornerbacks, including Chamarri Conner — who is more of a slot option — Joshua Williams and Nazeeh Johnson. All of Watson, Williams and Johnson will be 2026 free agents, but Watson would be the most valuable if traded."
2024 was, without a doubt, not the best season for Watson. After strong seasons in 2022 and 2023, Watson's 2024 regular season was cut short after he broke his fibula and tibia against the 49ers in San Francisco.
Watson did return for the playoffs but suffered arguably one of the worst games of his career in Super Bowl LIX. He gave up a huge reception to Eagles WR Jahan Dotson that set up Philadelphia's first touchdown of the game. He also gave up the dagger to Devonta Smith.
However he was also coming off of injury and his play, especially for being a seventh-round pick, has helped the team win two Super Bowls.
But the Chiefs should trade him unless they're going to extend him. The Chiefs historically allow their defensive backs to walk and it seems likely they're already going to extend McDuffie. This is a contract year for Watson so the team might as well get as much value for him while allowing him to go to a team that has Watson in their long-term plans.
