2 Receiving Options Patrick Mahomes Must Lean On Against Eagles
Today's the day. The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in their home opener for the 2025 campaign. It also marks their first meeting since Super Bowl LIX, a game that the Eagles completely dominated the Chiefs. Going into Week 2, there are some areas of concern on the offensive side of the ball.
Wide receiver Xavier Worthy was meant to be a huge role player for the Chiefs this season, while Rashee Rice is serving his suspension for his off-the-field actions. Worthy has been ruled OUT for Kansas City going into Week 2 after suffering a dislocated shoulder within the first few plays of Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
With Worthy and Rice unavailable, the Chiefs will need to rely on their veterans if they want to start their season 1-1 rather than 0-2. That being said, here are two veteran receivers that quarterback Patrick Mahomes will need to target more often than not in Week 2.
1. Hollywood Brown
With Worthy and Rice out, Hollywood Brown becomes the top receiving option for Mahomes. While he may not be the fastest player on the squad for Mahomes to target deep, he has proven to be reliable and consistent in getting the Chiefs where they need to be in big moments in a game.
Brown was sidelined for a majority of the 2024 season, which rendered him a small target in the offensive game plan, due to the fact that it's hard to incorporate a player who has missed that amount of time into big plays. But he's healthy and will need to have an explosive game to build confidence moving forward.
In the Week 1 affair, Brown had 10 receptions for 99 receiving yards, pushing him past his 2024 total easily. Mahomes knows he can trust Brown, as it was apparent against the Chargers, but they will need to do so again against the Eagles to have a chance at walking away victorious.
2. Juju Smith-Schuster
Similar to Brown, Juju Smith-Schuster was leaned on in Week 1 against the Chargers, hauling in 55 receiving yards in five receptions. Smith-Schuster has gone on record in saying that he is willing to do whatever the team needs him to do if it means they're winning games, and in Week 2, Smith-Schuster will be needed.
His veteran leadership has been apparent all offseason, as well as in the first week of the campaign. Not much more needs to be increased in his usage, but he should see more targets and hopefully more receiving yards at that to help Kansas City get its revenge against Philadelphia.
