Another Ominous Injury Pops Up on Chiefs’ Practice Report

Patrick Mahomes back on Kansas City Chiefs injury list.

Zak Gilbert

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Detailed view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For a third straight week, Patrick Mahomes is on the Chiefs’ injury report. As Kansas City (2-2) began on-field preparations for Jacksonville (3-1) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan), the quarterback was listed as full participation with a groin injury.

He had no noticeable effects from a wrist ailment that landed him on the report each of the last two weeks (full participation each day). The Chiefs are hoping for similar results this week. And while any injury for a starting quarterback is cause for concern, a pulled groin is somewhat concerning because it’s not something that generally heals during the middle of an NFL season.

Mahomes led the Chiefs in each of the season’s first two games – both losses – with 123 combined rushing yards, running for touchdowns in each contest. But he’s stayed in the pocket much more often during Kansas City’s two-game winning streak, combining for only 7 yards on nine attempts.

More comfortable in the pocket

The quarterback said before practice Thursday that the reason he’s staying in the pocket more often, rather than taking off like he did in Games 1-2, is his offensive line.

“Yeah, I think just continuing to build trust with the offensive line, and they're doing a great job of pass protecting,” said the quarterback. “And so for me, just being able to trust it, sit in that pocket, maybe that extra tenth of a second, and give guys chances down the field, something I continue to even get better at now.”

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass as Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson (95) defends at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

While they’re certainly toeing the line, the Chiefs continue to rank among the healthiest NFL teams. The club began a second straight practice week with all 53 active-roster players participating in practice, including cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle, limited). The free-agent addition, who sustained the injury in Week 2 and hasn’t played since, was the only Chiefs player Thursday listed as anything less than full.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Luke Farrell (89) fends off Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) during the fourth quarter of a NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-9. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mike Danna (quad), who like Fulton left the Week 2 game with an injury and missed the last two games, was back to full participation. The Chiefs certainly could use the defensive end’s run-stopping ability. Jacksonville ranks fourth in the league with 144.0 rushing yards per game.

Jaguars update

Speaking of the Jaguars, the key name on their injury report Thursday was Travon Walker. The edge rusher left last week’s win at San Francisco in the second quarter with a wrist injury and did not return.

Head coach Liam Coen said Thursday that Walker actually had surgery on the injured wrist the day after the game. However, Coen said he’s calling the No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 draft day-to-day. A did not participate on Thursday’s practice report, Walker could even play on Monday night.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) hugs linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) after picking up a fumble recovery during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

