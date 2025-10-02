Another Ominous Injury Pops Up on Chiefs’ Practice Report
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For a third straight week, Patrick Mahomes is on the Chiefs’ injury report. As Kansas City (2-2) began on-field preparations for Jacksonville (3-1) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan), the quarterback was listed as full participation with a groin injury.
He had no noticeable effects from a wrist ailment that landed him on the report each of the last two weeks (full participation each day). The Chiefs are hoping for similar results this week. And while any injury for a starting quarterback is cause for concern, a pulled groin is somewhat concerning because it’s not something that generally heals during the middle of an NFL season.
Mahomes led the Chiefs in each of the season’s first two games – both losses – with 123 combined rushing yards, running for touchdowns in each contest. But he’s stayed in the pocket much more often during Kansas City’s two-game winning streak, combining for only 7 yards on nine attempts.
More comfortable in the pocket
The quarterback said before practice Thursday that the reason he’s staying in the pocket more often, rather than taking off like he did in Games 1-2, is his offensive line.
“Yeah, I think just continuing to build trust with the offensive line, and they're doing a great job of pass protecting,” said the quarterback. “And so for me, just being able to trust it, sit in that pocket, maybe that extra tenth of a second, and give guys chances down the field, something I continue to even get better at now.”
While they’re certainly toeing the line, the Chiefs continue to rank among the healthiest NFL teams. The club began a second straight practice week with all 53 active-roster players participating in practice, including cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle, limited). The free-agent addition, who sustained the injury in Week 2 and hasn’t played since, was the only Chiefs player Thursday listed as anything less than full.
Mike Danna (quad), who like Fulton left the Week 2 game with an injury and missed the last two games, was back to full participation. The Chiefs certainly could use the defensive end’s run-stopping ability. Jacksonville ranks fourth in the league with 144.0 rushing yards per game.
Jaguars update
Speaking of the Jaguars, the key name on their injury report Thursday was Travon Walker. The edge rusher left last week’s win at San Francisco in the second quarter with a wrist injury and did not return.
Head coach Liam Coen said Thursday that Walker actually had surgery on the injured wrist the day after the game. However, Coen said he’s calling the No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 draft day-to-day. A did not participate on Thursday’s practice report, Walker could even play on Monday night.
