Chiefs Rashee Rice Candidate for Comeback Player of the Year
The Kansas City Chiefs want to get their offense rolling next season. Last season, their offense was not what they wanted it to be. They struggled a lot in many different games, but it wasn't a big deal because they were winning games. But head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes know that if they want to achieve their goals in 2025, the offense has to play better next season.
Heading into the offseason and leading up to training camp, everyone has been talking about the Chiefs taking a step back this season. The Chiefs did not have a good showing the last time they took the field in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs' offense was a no-show for most of the game. The Chiefs did not have the answers for a great defense. But they will take that as fuel for next season.
The Chiefs' offense took a hit last season in many ways, but the wide receiving core was devastated by injuries last season. One of the biggest injuries for the Chiefs on the offensive side of the ball was wide receiver Rashee Rice. Rice was expected to take a major second-year leap last season, but he missed the only played in four games he played before missing the rest of the season in 2024.
Now, Rice looks to be back next season with a plan to be the best receiver, he can be for the Chiefs and his quarterback. Rice has shown what he can do at the NFL level, but the receiver still has to put it all together to be effective for the Chiefs' offense. This offseason, he has been training hard and getting reps, and creating chemistry with his offense as they wait to get into training camp.
Pro Football Network named Rice as a candidate for comeback player of the year for the Chiefs.
Rashee Rice only played in four games in 2024, suffering a major knee injury early in his second season in the NFL. He returns in Year 3 as a projected top target for Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs' offense.
In the four games Rice played, he averaged 72 yards per game. That pace would have him at 1,224 receiving yards if he kept that going for a full 17 games. The Chiefs value his presence in the offense, and he should put up big numbers in 2025 if he bounces back from his injury.
