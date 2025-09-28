Chiefs’ Underdog Status Sets Stage for Epic Ravens Showdown
It's safe to say that the 2025 NFL season hasn't played out the way the Kansas City Chiefs expected through three weeks. They've begun the year at just 1-2, amid some critical absences from their top two wide receivers: Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.
The same can be said for the Baltimore Ravens, who come in with an identical record after dropping two games against fellow title hopefuls, the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. Unlike the Chiefs, the Ravens have sort of become known for starting slow. Still, dropping to 1-3 could prove to be an insurmountable hole, even in a flailing AFC North division.
That goes for the Chiefs, too, who find themselves several steps behind the Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert. At this point, Kansas City might need to turn its eyes to a Wild Card spot. If they fall to 1-3, they may as well kiss their chances of winning the division goodbye.
Do the Chiefs or Ravens face more dire circumstances?
It's pretty safe to say that the Baltimore Ravens have garnered more optimism than the Kansas City Chiefs so far, despite their identical records. The Ravens narrowly lost against two contenders, with both games coming down to the wire. Had Derrick Henry not fumbled late in those contests, Baltimore could easily be undefeated with two highly impressive wins on its resume.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs have struggled heavily without Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. Patrick Mahomes is doing his best to put up another MVP-level campaign, but his depleted receiving corps isn't doing him any favors. Worthy could be back in Week 4, but NFL.com's panel of editors isn't counting on it making much of a difference against the Ravens.
Four out of the five analysts picked Baltimore in this one, with an average margin of victory of 4.75 points. Gennaro Filice predicted that the Ravens would end up on top, 30-21:
"Kansas City has yet to deliver on its offseason promise of an aerial renaissance. Remember all that talk of stretching the field and loosening up opposing defenses? Through three games, this offense appears more constipated than before. Granted, the Chiefs have been missing their two most potent weapons — Xavier Worthy suffered a shoulder injury on the first drive of the season, while Rashee Rice is serving a six-game suspension — but it's still hard to watch Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes labor to reach 20 points."
"Even if Worthy returns to the lineup on Sunday, will his presence immediately flip the switch on this attack? Color me skeptical. The offense's problems run deep, starting with a run game that's completely devoid of juice. With Isiah Pacheco (3.7 yards per carry) and Kareem Hunt (3.5 ypc) past their prime, K.C. doesn't have the horses to gash Baltimore on the ground like Detroit did on Monday night. The Chiefs, as presently constituted, simply lack the firepower to keep up with the league's top scoring offense."
