Arrowhead Stadium in Use as Polling Place for 2020 Election

Tucker D. Franklin

Early in September, the Kansas City Board of Election Commissioners announced that Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, was to be used as a polling place in the 2020 General Election.

Now that the day has come, the stadium will be in use today for residents of Kansas City, Missouri who live in Jackson County to exercise their right to vote.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talked about the use of the stadium as a polling place during his press conference on Monday.

“I think it’s neat that they were able to do it right here at the stadium," Reid said. "There were a lot of things that had to go right to get that done and a lot of it had to do with the players, first of all having a plan, second of all presenting it to management and ownership and then those people in ownership and management supporting it."

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., with anyone waiting in line at 7 p.m. eligible to remain until they are able to cast their ballot. Guests are encouraged to enter the Truman Sports Complex through Gate 2 off of Blue Ridge Cutoff or Gate 5 off of Raytown Road and park in Lot M.

Additionally, masks or other face coverings will be required at all times throughout the voting process, which includes while waiting in line. Social distancing protocols will be in place and be marked with signage and floor stickers.

If you are looking to drop your ballot off, there will be no options to do so at Arrowhead Stadium. Guests are encouraged to go to Union Station to drop off a ballot.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu have led a local charge in efforts to get people registered to vote and to use their rights. Mahomes also partnered with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron Jame's More Than a Vote initiative in June.

"Clark Hunt and Mark Donovan have gone above and beyond to support the players and that’s what team is all about and there’s great respect there," Reid said. "That’s the part I appreciate the most, just how everyone pulled together to jointly get this thing done.”

The NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed in March that teams would close down their facilities on November 3rd for players, coaches and staff members to have an opportunity to vote.

