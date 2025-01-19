Brett Veach, Andy Reid Bid Mike Borgonzi Farewell as Exec Leaves Chiefs for Titans
As the Kansas City Chiefs continue their pursuit of another championship, one of the key cogs in the machine from their past couple of runs will no longer be in the picture. After multiple interviews, assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi was reportedly hired by the Tennessee Titans just before the weekend.
The reigning champs went into their divisional round matchup with the Houston Texans down a piece for the future, but no one is hanging their head in Kansas City. In fact, it's quite the opposite at an organizational level as Borgonzi moves on to a fitting promotion with another franchise.
In the aftermath of Saturday's win over Houston, head coach Andy Reid spent part of his opening postgame address tipping his cap to the longtime Chiefs executive.
"My hat goes off to Borgo, going to Tennessee," Reid said. "He's now the enemy, but we're glad he was able to get that job as the general manager there. He's done a phenomenal job here for us and we love the guy, but he's on another AFC team now."
It was a long time coming for Borgonzi, who worked his way up the ladder for well over a decade in Kansas City. His experience in scouting at both the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his years of background working alongside general manager Brett Veach, made him a popular name for potential openings. That was the case a year ago, leading to the hype train doing nothing but speed up this January. In addition to the Titans, Borgonzi interviewed with the New York Jets for their vacancy as well.
In a social media post from the Chiefs on Saturday, Veach gave Borgonzi a massive vote of confidence.
"First and foremost, congratulations to Mike, his wife Jill, and their kids on this well-deserved opportunity," the statement began. "Mike has an incredible football mind, he's detailed in his work and he understands the ins and outs of the draft, free agency, building an NFL roster and managing the salary cap. Beyond the job, Mike is an outstanding father, husband, and a close friend. I am excited to see Mike get his chance to lead an organization. The Titans made an outstanding hire."
It's a bittersweet moment for Kansas City, who will have to move on without one of the under-the-radar pillars of the team's recent stretch of success.