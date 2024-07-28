Chiefs Camp Injury Report: Hollywood Brown, Chris Jones, Several Others Not Practicing Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs have a long list of players absent from practice at training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri on Sunday, including a star from each side of the football.
According to multiple reports, wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown has not been seen at practice, marking his first absence of camp. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has also not appeared at Sunday's practice. Edwards-Helaire was briefly placed on the non-football illness list before his first practice of camp, but he left the list and returned to the field before missing any time.
Star defensive tackle Chris Jones is at practice but without his helmet or shoulder pads, making his status uncertain. Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest reports he was told that head coach "Andy Reid will let us know his status after practice."
Jones has previously discussed his campaign to get "a day or two off" from Reid during this year's camp, but Jones's comments seemed to have come in at least a partially tongue-in-cheek fashion. Jones finished practice on Saturday, but he could be dealing with any number of factors that sidelined him on Sunday. This story will be updated after Reid's comments after practice.
Cornerback Nazeeh Johnson, who left practice on Saturday for the second time during this training camp, and wide receiver Justin Watson are present at practice, but without their pads. Johnson was given a hamstring designation after leaving on Saturday, while Watson recovers from a foot injury.
The Chiefs' other typical recovering veterans remained sidelined, present without pads: safety Justin Reid, defensive end Charles Omenihu, cornerback Jaylen Watson, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and guard Joe Thuney.
Purely speculatively, but something to consider regarding Brown: rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy was absent for several days of practice due to strep throat, which also included a quarantining period for Worthy to attempt to keep the sickness from spreading around the team. If Brown had a mild injury, he'd likely be present but sidelined with the rest of the injured group. Either connected to Worthy's strep or completely unrelated, we've seen the Chiefs be understandably cautious with sick players while the entire team shares dormitory facilities.