WR Justyn Ross, CB Nazeeh Johnson Leave Chiefs Practice With Apparent Injuries
The Kansas City Chiefs saw a pair of young players leave training camp practice early on Saturday, with apparent injury concerns forcing wide receiver Justyn Ross and cornerback Nazeeh Johnson to depart before practice concluded.
- Update: Ross later returned to practice, making his briefly concerning cart ride a non-issue for his health. Johnson did not return on Saturday. The story continues below as originally published.
Ross left the field in the back of a cart, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic. As of the publishing of this story, Ross's injury or aggravating incident have not been reported. Contrary to previous injury issues in camp, Ross's back-of-cart placement may be a bad sign for the Chiefs' concern for Ross.
Often, but certainly not always, players sitting in the front passenger seat of the cart are believed to have less-serious injuries and are essentially getting a ride up the hill to avoid a chance at aggravating the issue. If a player has an obvious extreme lower-body injury, the back-of-cart spot allows for players to keep their legs extended and have more room for stabilization. Again, that is not a guarantee that Ross's injury is major, but it may indicate that the team's trainers took an extra precaution for getting Ross to be more closely examined.
Ross's injury history derailed his entrance into the NFL and delayed the start of his pro career before he made the Chiefs' active roster in 2023, appearing in 10 games and missing six games due to a suspension.
Saturday's other injury news, an issue with Johnson, brings the second time the young cornerback has departed early within the last week. On Wednesday, Johnson was carted off for what was later reported as a "precautionary" reason. Saturday's injury also appears to be minor, according to details tweeted by Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star.
"Nazeeh Johnson left practice early today," McDowell wrote. "He was limping after a CB-WR drill. After walking off the field on his own and being checked out in the tent, looked like he wanted to rejoin practice but eventually walked up the hill."
Johnson walking up the hill under his own power is even more positive than getting a front-seat ride back to the facilities. As Johnson returns from a torn ACL suffered during last year's camp, the team is appearing to take it easy while the 2022 seventh-round pick returns to action.