Chiefs Camp Injury Report: Kadarius Toney Returns, Nick Bolton Doesn't
Following a day off on Saturday and a light practice without pads on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to get up to speed on Monday with a fully padded practice. However, as has been the case throughout training camp, the team is short-handed while several members of the team battle injuries.
The biggest news of the day comes with the return of wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who left practice with an ankle injury on July 31. As tweeted (with photographic evidence) by Adam Teicher of ESPN, Toney has his helmet and pads as the team begins Monday's action.
Wide receiver Justin Watson returned in some capacity on Sunday, but Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest provided more perspective on where Watson was this weekend and how much he could practice on Monday.
"Chiefs WR Justin Watson has helmet and pads this morning and is in the stretch line," Derrick tweeted. "Has looked like he was close, we will see how much he does today."
There's news at the cornerback position again on Monday, as cornerback Kelvin Joseph arrived without his helmet, keeping him out with a hamstring injury. Jaylen Watson, who returned from the PUP list on July 31, is back in a yellow non-contact jersey as he works back up to full speed following offseason labrum surgery. Watson was in a regular white jersey on Sunday, since the entire practice was non-contact without pads.
Linebacker Nick Bolton has still not returned to the field after leaving practice with an elbow injury on July 31.
Kansas City Chiefs training camp injury report
- Cornerback Kelvin Joseph (hamstring)
- Wide receiver Jaaron Hayek (shoulder)
- Linebacker Nick Bolton (elbow)
- Safety Justin Reid (non-football injury/NFI)
- Defensive end B.J. Thompson (NFI)
- Defensive end Charles Omenihu (PUP)
- Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (PUP)