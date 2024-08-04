Good News, Bad News: Chiefs Get Several Updates in Injury Report for Sunday's Practice
After a day off from training camp practices in St. Joseph, Missouri, the Kansas City Chiefs are back in action on Sunday. With a long list of players managing injuries throughout camp, the Chiefs have good and bad news on the injury front as they begin Sunday's non-padded practice.
After leaving Friday's practice early due to a shoulder injury, offensive lineman Wanya Morris returned with his helmet on Sunday, captured by Nick Jacobs of KSHB41. Morris had gotten significant work at left guard during Friday's practice before his injury, testing some versatility as rookie Kingsley Suamataia got first-team left tackle reps.
As is the case with all of the team's injuries that could be aggravated by contact, it's worth noting that Sunday's non-padded practice could allow some players to return at "full" capacity without actually being ready for full contact.
On that note, cornerback Jaylen Watson, who practiced in a yellow non-contact jersey on Friday, was at practice without the non-contact designation due to it being a non-padded practice, per Charles Goldman.
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney doesn't have his helmet for Sunday's action, according to Robert Rimpson of FOX4, keeping him sidelined since leaving practice on July 31 with an ankle injury. Cornerback Kelvin Joseph (hamstring) also arrived without his helmet, per Rimpson.
Linebacker Nick Bolton is not practicing again after suffering an elbow injury, also on July 31.
Wide receiver Justin Watson (foot) is back on the field for the first time since leaving practice on July 24.
Safety Deon Bush (ankle) and cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (hamstring) got their helmets back and returned to action, according to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest.
With Watson and left guard Joe Thuney off the PUP list and several others returning in some capacity, the Chiefs' sidelined players include the following:
- Cornerback Kelvin Joseph (hamstring)
- Linebacker Nick Bolton (elbow)
- Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle)
- Safety Justin Reid (non-football injury/NFI)
- Defensive end B.J. Thompson (NFI)
- Defensive end Charles Omenihu (PUP)
- Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (PUP)