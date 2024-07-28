Chiefs Guard Joe Thuney Passes Physical, Returns From PUP List
The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line is back to full strength, as guard Joe Thuney has passed his physical and is returning from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, according to Field Yates of ESPN.
Shortly after news broke, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared his excitement on Twitter/X.
Thuney, 31, is set to return to the field for the first time since suffering a pectoral injury in the Chiefs' divisional round playoff win against the Buffalo Bills, which forced Nick Allegretti to start for Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. Thuney missed the Chiefs' offseason activities and the start of training camp while rehabbing the injury. Thuney is the first Chief to come off the PUP list during camp, with a trio of defenders — Charles Omenihu, Derrick Nnadi and Jaylen Watson — still recovering from their respective surgeries. Now, Thuney returns in time to get plenty of training camp ramp-up action before the season arrives.
As Thuney returns to his spot at left guard, he will be a valuable resource for the battle happening to his left. Rookie second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia is competing with second-year third-round pick Wanya Morris for the starting left tackle position. The veteran Thuney, who is frequently heralded amongst the NFL's best interior offensive linemen, will be an asset for whichever young tackle wins the right to protect Mahomes's blindside.
Thuney carries the second-highest salary cap hit on the team in 2024, according to Over The Cap, costing just under $27 million this season. Only Mahomes, at $37 million, currently has a higher price tag.