Chiefs News: LB Leo Chenal Added to Injury Report Before Week 16 Game vs. Texans
Despite boasting the NFL's best record, the Kansas City Chiefs have dealt with numerous injuries and ailments throughout the year. That's no different coming into Week 16's game against the Houston Texans, and there's now another player nursing something as Saturday approaches.
Per a Friday announcement from the Chiefs on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, linebacker Leo Chenal is officially questionable for Saturday's game with an illness.
Chenal, who wasn't on the injury report from Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday's practices, is a late addition to the list. The third-year linebacker has otherwise remained healthy this season, playing a solid role at the second level of Steve Spagnuolo's defense. Even with his snap splits (41%) remaining the same as the 2023-24 campaign, Chenal is making a greater impact in multiple areas. He has 13 combined tackles in the last three weeks, as well as a forced fumble in last Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns.
In Week 10's thriller against the Denver Broncos, it was Chenal who came away with a blocked field goal to prevent an upset. After the game, head coach Andy Reid praised the former third-round pick for always finding a way to make his presence felt.
"It ended up being one of those kinds of games, back and forth," Reid said. "They arguably take it down the field for the winning kick, and then Leo steps up and does what Leo does every week: somewhere, he makes a play. Defensively, special teams, somewhere he steps up and makes a play. He did a great job with that."
Here's now the rest of the Chiefs' Week 16 injury report shapes up:
- DB Chamarri Conner (concussion): OUT
- OT D.J. Humphries (hamstring): OUT
- WR Hollywood Brown (shoulder): No designation
- C Creed Humphrey (ankle): No designation
- K Harrison Butker (knee): No designation
- QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle): No designation
- OT Jawaan Taylor (knee): No designation
If Chenal can't go, expect Kansas City to keep relying on its veteran duo of Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill to lead the way. Elsewhere, players like Jack Cochrane, Cam Jones and Cole Christiansen offer valuable depth.