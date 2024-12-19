Chiefs Injuries: Patrick Mahomes Ankle, Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Week 16 News
With the Kansas City Chiefs playing on Saturday this week, their normal three-day practice schedule got moved up one day. Even with the reigning Super Bowl champions playing at home, Thursday serves as one of the final opportunities to fine-tune things as the Houston Texans await.
It was also the last chance for many players to make their respective cases to play this weekend. Now that the last practice of the week is in the books, there's a clearer picture of whether star quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (shoulder) and others will be available.
Speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon, head coach Andy Reid expanded on his team's injury situation.
Patrick Mahomes, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown tracking to play on Saturday against the Texans
After suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 15's win over the Cleveland Browns, Mahomes made it clear that he planned to make a serious push to play in the following game. Once he was listed as a full participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, that began to look more and more likely. With the two-time MVP getting some work in on Thursday as well, Reid added his two cents on whether Mahomes will start in Week 16.
"I know the questions are about Patrick," Reid said. "He worked out this week [in] full and will most likely end up playing. We'll just see how things work out today."
Brown, similarly, has been a full participant in practice this week and Reid came away optimistic on how he looked. A Thursday morning report indicated that ahead of Saturday, the Chiefs plan to activate their prized free agent pickup from the injured reserve list. For Brown, the Texans game will mark his first action since suffering a sternoclavicular injury during the preseason and undergoing September surgery.
Following practice on Thursday, Reid also chimed in on Brown's prospects for Saturday.
"Yeah, there's a good chance on that," Reid said.
On Thursday, Zack Eisen of Kansas City Chiefs On SI wrote about what Brown can offer the Chiefs in his return to the lineup. He started by focusing on the veteran wideout's speed.
"Brown brings another weapon with elite speed," Eisen wrote. "When he and Worthy are on the field together, which should be a lot in the playoffs, teams will have to worry about either going vertical. The Chiefs have thrown deep (at least 20 yards downfield) 42 times this season. Sixteen of those tries have gone to Worthy. They don't have a secondary option that they like throwing the ball deep to. The return of Brown will offer them options."
Negative outlooks for Chamarri Conner, D.J. Humphries entering Week 16
Unfortunately for Kansas City, the good news also comes with some bad. On the offensive side of the ball, left tackle D.J. Humphries is set to miss another game after suffering a hamstring injury late in Week 14's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The late-season signing was solid in his debut with the team but with two subsequent weeks of practices in the books and limited progress being made, a return will have to wait at least another handful of days.
Reid said Humphries lacks the proper "explosion" in his hamstring but is attempting to run. The future Hall of Fame coach said "there's a chance" he recovers in time for Christmas Day's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
For the weekend, it's reasonable to expect left guard Joe Thuney to fill in once again at left tackle. Reid said the team "rotated" options at left tackle during practice. Earlier this week, Reid tipped his cap to the veteran for doing a bang-up job in Week 15.
"Yeah, I'm weighing that," Reid said. "But I thought he (Thuney) did a nice job, to answer your original question. The guy he was going against is one of the best in the league. He held his own. He had a few where he got caught off balance, but I thought he battled his tail off and really, for just throwing him out there, did a nice job. When you think about this now, he's played every position and done well. Pretty amazing guy that way."
On defense, safety Chamarri Conner missed his third practice in a row after getting a concussion in the Browns game. The 2023 fourth-round pick was replaced by a cobbled-together combination of cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Christian Roland-Wallace last Sunday, and it remains to be seen what the exact split will be as Houston comes to town.
Conner won't be in the mix, per Reid, but the door isn't shut on him potentially playing on Christmas.
"There's a chance Wednesday," Reid said. "But right now, he's still going in the protocol and going through it. He's doing better every day, so we'll have to see. Definitely out for this game."