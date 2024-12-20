Chiefs Officially Activate Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown from IR for Week 16 vs. Texans
With Week 16's game against the Houston Texans on the horizon, the Kansas City Chiefs are making a much-anticipated move to bring back a key piece of their offense.
After an extended absence stemming from a sternoclavicular injury suffered in the preseason, wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is back from the injured reserve list per an announcement from the team. This was months in the making for the prized free agent pickup after he underwent surgery in September.
On Thursday morning, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that Kansas City planned to activate Brown if the day's practice went well and there were no setbacks. Brown now takes the roster spot of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was waived earlier in the week and has since signed with the New Orleans Saints.
Speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon, head coach Andy Reid acknowledged that there was a "good chance" Brown would play this weekend. He also expanded on how the veteran wideout has looked in practice.
“He’s done a nice job," Reid said. "I mentioned earlier just about [how] it’s not – it wasn’t his legs, so he’s been able to run and keep himself in running shape. The rest of it where the surgery wasn’t at, he looked good and was doing fine, yeah.”
Earlier this week Zack Eisen of Kansas City Chiefs On SI broke down how Brown can help the Chiefs' offense down the stretch. He opened with Brown's speed and ability to assist against the blitz, later zeroing in on Brown's chops in one-on-one situations.
"Lastly, teams have been able to play man coverage against the Chiefs more often because they aren't afraid of the weapons beating them consistently," Eisen wrote. "Last year, Brown had a yard-per-route run "mark of 1.96 against man coverage. That would be the best of any of the current pass catchers this season. Brown's ability to separate against single matchups could help eliminate some of the coverage pressures and sacks that have occurred this season. He can provide a man-beating weapon the Chiefs desperately need to make the defenses think twice about playing man."
Chiefs make elevations and one other move for Week 16 game against Texans
As they do for every game, the Chiefs have also called up some additional help for their weekend contest. In advance of Saturday's outing, safety Deon Bush and tight end Anthony Firkser were temporarily added to the game day roster via standard elevation. Bush, who has multiple years of experience in Kansas City, has yet to log a snap this season. In two games, Firkser has played 16 offensive snaps and another 12 on special teams for Dave Toub's unit.
Kansas City also announced that tight end Baylor Cupp has been placed on the practice squad/injured list. Cupp had one target in Week 14's win over the Los Angeles Chargers but failed to come down with the grab.