Steve Spagnuolo Explains Recent Lack of Playing Time for Joshua Uche
When the Kansas City Chiefs bolstered their pass rush by trading for Joshua Uche back in October, many expected him to be the final piece to complement players like Chris Jones and George Karlaftis. Even with Charles Omenihu eventually coming off the physically unable to perform list, the newcomer was still projected to be involved on defense.
Several weeks into Uche's Kansas City tenure, however, he doesn't have much of a role at all. After topping out at 11 defensive snaps in Weeks 10 and 12, he logged one rep in Week 13's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Since then, he's been a healthy scratch in back-to-back weeks. With fellow defensive end Malik Herring also being phased out of the game plan, the reigning champs are rolling with a mix of Karlaftis, Mike Danna, Omenihu and second-year man Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
It'd be hard to believe that this is the path originally drawn out for Uche when he came over from the New England Patriots. What's the latest on the Chiefs' plan for the former second-round pick as the postseason approaches? Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo delivered a familiar message this week.
"Yeah, well, there's only so many hats on game day," Spagnuolo said. "But I did talk to Josh the other day – we'd like to try to find a way to amp him up. Joe Cullen is evaluating that every week, and there's a couple guys there that could [help]. Malik has played good football for us so somewhere down the road here, maybe you see one or two of those guys. Hopefully nobody gets hurt, because usually that changes everything with injuries. That's probably going to be a week-to-week thing."
Less than a month ago, Spagnuolo used the exact same "amp him up" verbiage while also explaining that some players are "earmarked for certain situations" or are package-specific. Uche, a pass-rush specialist who is much better at that than run support, makes sense as a late-down weapon or someone to be unleashed in obvious passing scenarios. Despite that, the franchise is prioritizing a few different things with its snap counts.
Danna, a sound run defender, is a base-down player who won't leave the field too often. When he does, it's been for Omenihu as he works his way back from a torn ACL suffered in January's AFC Championship Game. When it isn't Omenihu, it's Anudike-Uzomah, although the 2023 first-rounder boasts the closest archetype to Uche on the roster. With that said, his production is anything but star-level. Uche has reached those heights. There's more than one case to be made that he's deserving of some reps.
Perhaps that's in the cards but if not, all Kansas City gave up for him was a 2026 sixth-round pick. That may sound significant given general manager Brett Veach's proclivity for finding Day 3 gems but in the grand scheme of things, it seemed like a more than worthy swing for a high-upside pass rusher.
The confusing part is making the trade, seemingly with the intention to play an impactful player, then opting against it. If Spagnuolo and Cullen don't change their stripes – it's always far from a sure thing – it will be made perfectly clear where they stand regardless of the options at their disposal.