Chiefs Training Camp Injury Updates: Chris Jones Out, Good News for Other Returning Defenders
The Kansas City Chiefs have good news and bad news on their training camp injury report again on Tuesday, with returning role players and the sidelining of a superstar.
The bad news from Tuesday's practice is the absence of star defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is without his pads and helmet. On Monday, head coach Andy Reid said Jones left practice early with a stinger in his shoulder.
"Chris Jones got a little tweak to his shoulder, stinger type thing, so he came out for a little bit," Reid said on Monday.
Good news on the defensive line comes with the return of Derrick Nnadi, who had been on the physically unable to perform list since the start of camp. After apparently passing his physical and leaving the PUP list, Nnadi returned to the field with his pads and helmet on Tuesday.
Another positive update came for cornerback Jaylen Watson, who returned from the PUP list on July 31 before donning a yellow non-contact jersey in the team's fully padded practices. On Tuesday, Watson walked down the hill in pads and the defense's usual white jersey, indicating that he's ready to return in a full capacity.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was not seen at practice on Tuesday. Edwards-Helaire recently opened up about his struggles with PTSD and cyclic vomiting syndrome, which have caused him to be unexpectedly sidelined at times, though it's not yet known if that is the cause of Tuesday's absence.
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney returned to practice on Monday but left early in what appeared to be a planned ramp-up as he comes back from an ankle injury. Linebacker Nick Bolton has not returned to the field after leaving practice with an elbow injury on July 31.
Kansas City Chiefs training camp injury report
- Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (unknown)
- Cornerback Kelvin Joseph (hamstring)
- Wide receiver Jaaron Hayek (shoulder)
- Linebacker Nick Bolton (elbow)
- Safety Justin Reid (non-football injury/NFI)
- Defensive end B.J. Thompson (NFI)
- Defensive end Charles Omenihu (PUP)