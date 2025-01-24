Chiefs vs. Bills Injury Report: KC Healthy Ahead of AFC Championship Game
Days ahead of their AFC championship game showdown with the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs are as healthy as they have been in quite some time.
No members of the Chiefs carry any game day designation into championship weekend, meaning that the entire 53-man roster of players is expected to be available on Sunday.
The Chiefs listed just four players on their injury report this week, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), cornerback Jaylen Watson (ankle), right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) and guard Mike Caliendo (shoulder) all listed as full participants throughout the week of practice.
The Chiefs were without Watson and defensive end Charles Omenihu for Kansas City's regular season matchup with the Bills,
The only piece of negative injury news for the Chiefs this week came from the non-activation of wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Hardman's 21-day practice window closed without a move to the active 53-man roster, sending Hardman back to injured reserve, officially ending his season.
Meanwhile, the Bills will be without safety Taylor Rapp, who has been ruled out for the game. According to Bills head coach Sean McDermott, via WGR 550 in Buffalo, linebacker Matt Milano and cornerback Taron Johnson appear on track to play.
Milano and Johnson have no game day designation, while linebacker Baylon Spector (calf - IR) and cornerback Christian Benford are both officially questionable.