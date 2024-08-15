Familiar Faces Sidelined for Chiefs' Final Training Camp Practice, Good News from Louis Rees-Zammit
The Kansas City Chiefs have begun their final practice of training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, and most of the recently sidelined members of the team won't see the field for KC's camp finale. However, one rookie did return to action on Thursday.
After missing Wednesday's practice due to a back ailment, converted rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit returned to the field on Thursday, according to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest.
The team's final camp practice will be a light day of work, not in full pads, but Rees-Zammit may be the player on the team who most needed to exit camp healthily enough to participate in KC's second preseason game on August 17. After getting a handful of snaps in his first-ever American football game last weekend, every rep is valuable for the Welshman.
For the remaining sidelined players, starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor won't practice a day after leaving camp early due to a shoulder injury on Wednesday. Adam Schefter of ESPN said "the team is 'not overly concerned at this time,'" according to a source.
Fellow offensive tackle Wanya Morris (bone bruise), defensive tackle Chris Jones (shoulder), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (sternoclavicular), and safety Bryan Cook (personal - "baby on the way") aren't practicing, according to Adam Teicher of ESPN.
The Chiefs certainly can't be excited about having two of their top three tackles injured at the end of camp, especially as Morris may not be able to fill in for Taylor during Saturday's game. The second preseason game could have provided some valuable reps at right tackle for Morris, who appears to be in line to become KC's swing tackle as rookie Kingsley Suamataia locks up the starting left tackle position. Ultimately, aside from the fact that Brown appears likely to miss at least the first week of the regular season, the Chiefs will be looking to get the rest of the group healthy for the start of the year as the team packs up and departs from St. Joe.