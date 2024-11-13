Leo Chenal Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week After Blocked FG vs. Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs needed a heroic effort to bring home Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos, and linebacker Leo Chenal gave them just that. Following his victory-clinching play against an AFC West rival, the third-year linebacker is getting some hardware to match.
On Wednesday morning, Chenal was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 10. He joins defensive tackle Chris Jones (Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4) as the only Kansas City player to earn a weekly award so far this season.
Per the NFL, Chenal is the second player in the last 10 seasons to block a field goal for a win on the final play. Additionally, he's just the fifth former Wisconsin player to win this weekly award. The former third-round pick is the first Chiefs defensive player to be named Special Teams Player of the Week since D.J. Alexander, another Kansas City linebacker, got it in the final game of the 2015-16 campaign.
After the triumph over Denver, head coach Andy Reid praised Chenal for once again finding a way to impact a game in a unique way.
"It ended up being one of those kinds of games, back and forth," Reid said. "They arguably take it down the field for the winning kick, and then Leo steps up and does what Leo does every week: somewhere, he makes a play. Defensively, special teams, somewhere he steps up and makes a play. He did a great job with that."
Since the departure of Willie Gay Jr., Chenal has blossomed into a quality linebacker for the Chiefs. Through nine games, he has a sack and three tackles for loss while also forcing a pair of fumbles and breaking up three passes. His combination of hard-nosed run defense, developing (albeit rare) pass coverage and overall athleticism pairs perfectly with Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill at the next level of the defense. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is also a big Chenal fan, lining him up at various spots this year.
Chenal, long referred to as one of the Chiefs' most underrated players, finally gets some serious recognition for his play.