Watch: Kareem Hunt Predicts Chiefs Blocked Field Goal in Mic'd Up
The Kansas City Chiefs took it down to the wire in their 16-14 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, as a last-second blocked field goal sealed the win for the undefeated reigning back-to-back champions. While he wasn't on the field for the game-saving block, Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt stood out for a different reason in a newly released "Mic'd Up" from Sunday's win.
Watching the final play from the sidelines, Hunt delivered an unlikely — and correct — prediction.
"Who athletic to jump over that?" Hunt asked on the sideline. "Need somebody to jump over that. ... It's cool, we about to block this."
Hunt was right. Uber-athletic do-it-all defender Leo Chenal bowled over Alex Forsyth to block the kick, sealing an improbable Chiefs win. The mic'd up video also provides a new angle of the team's celebration after a moment of shared disbelief on the sideline.
As the team ran on the field in celebration, Hunt found and embraced special teams coordinator Dave Toub after his unit made the game-saving play. Later, Hunt aptly summarized the Chiefs' last two walk-off wins.
"That's two games in a row, I ain't never seen nothing like that," Hunt said.
Last week, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, Hunt scored an overtime touchdown to win the game. On Sunday, a blocked field goal preserved the Chiefs' undefeated season.
"It's meant to be if it's meant to be, it's meant to be," Hunt said as he exited the field. "It's meant to be."