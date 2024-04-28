Kansas City Chiefs Day 3 Draft Grades: KC Gets High Marks for TE, Two DBs, Two O-Linemen
The third and final day of the 2024 NFL Draft has come and gone, and the Kansas City Chiefs made five selections on Day 3. After adding TCU tight end Jared Wiley with pick No. 131, the Chiefs doubled down in the defensive backfield and the offensive line. Kansas City nabbed Washington State safety Jaden Hicks at No. 133 with their second fourth-round pick. In the fifth round, KC selected Penn State offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad at No. 159 before going back to their secondary with Tennessee cornerback Kamal Hadden at No. 211. The Chiefs' final pick went back to the trenches, selecting Holy Cross guard C.J. Hanson at No. 248.
How does the Arrowhead Report on SI.com crew feel about KC's Day 3 haul?
Jordan Foote: Kansas City didn't make any huge splashes on Day 3 like it did earlier, but that's just the nature of the draft. Landing Jared Wiley in round four was one heck of a start, and Jaden Hicks has the potential to be one of the biggest steals of this class. Bolstering offensive line depth with the Hunter Nourzad and C.J. Hanson signings is solid. Kamal Hadden has upside swing written all over him. After an A- on Day 1 and an A+ on Day 2, Veach and Co. finished things out with a mostly strong performance.
Grade for Day 3: B+
Joshua Brisco: It's almost impossible to have a Day 3 of the draft that shines as brightly as the first two, especially when I argued that the Chiefs had a borderline-perfect first two days of action. But after landing solutions to their biggest needs in the first two rounds, the Chiefs made smart investments in high-upside players at positions that need depth now and could need a new starter within the next year or two. Center Creed Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith are both in the final years of their rookie contracts, and veteran left guard Joe Thuney could be cut after this season if KC wants to create salary cap space. They now have contingency options and immediate backups with Nourzad and Hanson. It was time (or perhaps a bit late) to add a new element to the tight end room behind an aging Travis Kelce — Wiley provides that. The secondary thinned out with the departure of L'Jarius Sneed, and safety Justin Reid is entering the final year of his deal — Hicks and Hadden will have a chance to develop before getting playing time. Just like through the first two days of the draft, I'm impressed with the Chiefs' process and the results. The ceiling of this group may depend on Wiley and Hicks, but it was an entire day of smart decisions.
Grade for Day 3: A-
Zack Eisen: Unlike the first two days of the draft, the Chiefs didn’t make any trades, but sitting back and letting the board come to them seems to have worked out. They added a versatile talent at the tight end position, two scheme fits in the secondary, and two interior offensive linemen to have a redshirt developmental year. I would have liked them to come away with a defensive tackle and running back at some point, but it seems they are addressing it with UDFAs. The Chiefs solidified a lot of positions on the third day of the draft, which rounded out a strong overall class.
Grade for Day 3: B+
Mark Van Sickle: The Chiefs look to have added Travis Kelce’s understudy in TCU tight end Jared Wiley along with a hard-hitting safety who can also contribute on special teams in Washington State safety Jaden Hicks. Some considered Hicks the best safety in this draft, so that pick seems to be a steal at first glance. Offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad is the perfect Andy Reid offensive lineman who can play anywhere on the line. He started at right tackle for two seasons at Cornell before transferring to Penn State where he started at left guard for one season before finishing his career as the starting center for the Nittany Lions. The final two picks just look like depth pieces, but adding a cornerback in Kamal Hadden from Tennessee and another offensive guard in C.J. Hanson from Holy Cross near the end of the draft seems safe. Now we can enjoy the undrafted free agent frenzy!
Grade for Day 3: A-