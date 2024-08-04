Watch Camp Highlights: Patrick Mahomes Can't Stop Throwing Deep Touchdowns to Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy
The Kansas City Chiefs returned to practice in St. Joseph, Missouri on Sunday after a day off, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to one of the things he's done best during this year's training camp: rekindling the Chiefs' love of the deep ball.
Boasting a "different level of speed" at wide receiver this season with the additions of free agent Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and rookie Xavier Worthy, Mahomes has been testing his deep-ball connection with his two newest speedsters. In Sunday's non-padded practice, it began with a play-action deep shot to a wide-open Worthy for a touchdown, captured by Tucker D. Franklin of KC Sports Network.
It's far from the first highlight produced by Mahomes and the first-round pass-catcher, as the Mahomes-Worthy connection has provided some of the most explosive plays of camp. On July 24, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy discussed his excitement for the Mahomes-Worthy pairing in 2024, following the first viral highlight of camp on July 21.
"I definitely got too excited for that play; I've got to control [and] contain my emotions a little bit," Nagy said. "But anyway, the throw, the play, the execution, it's exciting because it was really the first time we've had that type of play with Xavier. You get a guy that wants it so bad, Pat wants it to be able to connect with him, so when that happens, especially early in the practice, it's a good feeling."
Brown also got in on the deep-ball action on Sunday when Mahomes lofted a deep shot to Brown as he knifed through the secondary, also via KCSN.
Another offensive highlight wasn't a deep-ball to a speedy receiver, but a reel-it-in snag from tight end Noah Gray, reaching back to haul in a pass from Mahomes as he sprinted across the middle of the field.