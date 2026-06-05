Chiefs WR Coach Chad O'Shea Explains Two Reasons He's Excited About Xavier Worthy

Even in the early days of offseason practices, new Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea has already made an impact in his short time at the helm of KC's wide receiver room. Still, O'Shea won't be judged by performances in May or June; he'll be evaluated based on the development of Kansas City's pass catchers.

With Rashee Rice's status left murky from another tumultuous offseason, much of O'Shea's media availability on Wednesday was spent discussing third-year wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

What has O'Shea seen from Worthy as the two have gotten to know each other during organized team activities?

"When you're talking about Xavier Worthy, I knew he was fast, but when you work with him on the field and in drills, I mean, I try to throw it as quick as I can when he's running," O'Shea said. "He's [got] a tremendous amount of speed. Obviously, that's the skill set he brings, with some other things."

Stefon Diggs ➡️ Kansas City? 🤔@ByNateTaylor weighs in pic.twitter.com/kyPLV9hAMV — Kansas City Chiefs on KCSN (@chiefs_kcsn) June 3, 2026

Worthy's speed has been his calling card since he recorded a record-breaking 4.21-second 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Combine. However, speed alone does not guarantee a productive NFL career. What else has O'Shea seen from the young speedster so far?

"I think the first thing is what you don't see, and that's off-the-field," O'Shea began. "He is tremendous in the classroom, his preparation so far has been outstanding, he's very coachable, he's not an error-repeater, so we correct mistakes and he moves on very quickly. So, that's something that I don't think you see when somebody's watching film or watching from the stands, is how good he is in his preparation. That's number one. Number two, I've been very impressed with his ball skills. He catches the ball very well at all three levels: short, intermediate and obviously the deep passes.

"His preparation and who he is and what he brings to the table there is outstanding, like I said, and probably his ball skills just jump out at me. I obviously know about the speed, but I was excited [about] how well he's caught the football."

OFFICIAL: 4.21



XAVIER WORTHY HOLDS THE NEW 40-YARD DASH RECORD pic.twitter.com/IrXf3WyemB — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024

Worthy was seen participating in a yellow no-contact jersey during OTAs as he continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery. Head coach Andy Reid indicated that there was no need for concern regarding Worthy's health at this point in the offseason.

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