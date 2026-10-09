Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker Welcomes Potential Tyreek Hill Reunion in Kansas City

While the Kansas City Chiefs are off to a 4-0 start heading into the bye, the front office is actively looking to bolster the roster. Kansas City will likely be without wide receiver Tyquan Thornton for the remainder of the regular season and could miss wide receiver Rashee Rice for some time as well.

KC has been linked to several wideouts, but the most obvious addition could come in the form of a reunion with Tyreek Hill. The speedster is coming off a dislocated knee last season and could make his return to the NFL with the team he started his career with.



Rumors have been swirling between Hill and the Chiefs for quite some time. It's the worst-kept secret that Kansas City is showing interest in the 32-year-old. Recently, one of the AFC's biggest stars revealed his thoughts on Hill potentially returning to play for Andy Reid.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports on behalf of Orgain, running back Kenneth Walker III was asked what he thought about Hill potentially rejoining the Chiefs. The NFL's leading rusher is all for bringing "Cheetah" back.

"I've seen his speed. Everybody knows Tyreek Hill is just straight speed, and he's just an athlete in general," Walker said. "And just watching him over the years, I'm like, 'He's one of the best players that really played.' So, it's cool to see that. I think it's cool and it would be a great addition to our team."

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (9) runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the first four games of his Chiefs tenure, Walker has truly been an MVP candidate. He's currently sitting at 537 rushing yards with six total touchdowns. Chiefs fans knew he was talented when he signed with the franchise in March, but no one could have expected this level of production.

Part of the reason why Walker believes a reunion with Hill would work, as he later explained in the interview, is that it would make the Chiefs' offense more versatile. Between Patrick Mahomes' arm talent, Walker's dynamic running style, and Hill as a downfield threat, opposing defenses would have a difficult time containing those three players at once.



While the backfield is set in Kansas City, the wide receiving corps is far less certain. The aforementioned injuries to Rice and Thornton will hinder KC, leaving the team with Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals, Cyrus Allen, Nikko Remigio, and a potential practice squad elevation for next week's group of wideouts.

There's more at play than Brett Veach simply signing him to a cheap one-year contract, though. Hill is currently battling a civil assault and battery trial in court and has a pending Personal Conduct Policy investigation from the NFL. The Chiefs are already starting to look at other options, including former Chief champion Justin Watson.

Hill is coming off a devastating injury himself and hasn't played in an NFL game in over a year, but he's only two seasons removed from leading the league in receiving yards. If he's even 80% of his old self, he'd be a tremendous help to this offense, and Walker's comments reflect that.

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