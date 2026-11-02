Chiefs’ Need for a Wide Receiver Becomes Even More Glaring After Second Straight Loss

After falling 28-24 to the Broncos yesterday, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered their second consecutive defeat and effectively lost their hold on the AFC West. Denver scored 15 unanswered points in the final quarter as the Chiefs' offense completely stalled out.

While the defense was largely responsible for the fourth-quarter collapse and Patrick Mahomes had one of his best statistical performances of the year, the issues with KC's offense became even more glaring. Andy Reid's squad had three opportunities to put points on the board in the final quarter and came up empty every time, including a two-minute drill where one more touchdown could have won the game.

Aside from Rashee Rice, who made his return from a hamstring injury, no Chiefs wideout surpassed 20 yards on the day. It was painfully evident down the stretch that Mahomes and his unit had no reliable options open downfield. This inevitably brought back doubts about the state of the wide receiving corps.



During Monday morning's segment of Get Up on ESPN, NFL insider Adam Schefter resurfaced the idea that Kansas City has been actively searching for targets for Mahomes to throw to. He suggested it would be a surprise if a new face does not join the pass-catching group by next week's trade deadline.

"I think they are looking around for a wide receiver," Schefter said. "I think it would be a surprise if they didn't make some type of deal for some receiver before next Tuesday's trade deadline at 4 p.m. Eastern. They're going to look for a wide receiver, but that doesn't change that idea that this team needs better help up front and better play from its offensive tackle position."

“I think it would be a surprise if [the Chiefs] didn’t make some type of deal for some receiver before next Tuesday's trade deadline.”



—@AdamSchefter on what he believes the Kansas City Chiefs will do heading into the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/MopDZBiFru — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 2, 2026

Whether a move for a receiver comes later today or an hour before the deadline, general manager Brett Veach knows this is a primary point of concern for the Chiefs. It's only a matter of time before he pulls the trigger on a deal.

Did Latest Loss to Denver Force Kansas City’s Hand at a WR Trade?

Even in a contest where the offense looked effective across three quarters, Kansas City's need for a receiver has become even more apparent. We've already explored a number of players they could look to acquire before the deadline, though the caliber of receiver they get depends on the draft capital they are willing to give up and the salary they are willing to take on.

Since losing Tyquan Thornton earlier this season to a dislocated ankle, the Chiefs' passing attack has often looked anemic. Thornton had unexpectedly emerged as perhaps Mahomes' favorite deep target, and his absence has been a significant blow.



No matter how much we try to defend Xavier Worthy on a weekly basis, the reality is that he hasn't been living up to his billing as a WR2. His route running has been anything but crisp, he struggles to make defenders miss in the open field, and his lack of size makes him a liability when he cannot utilize his speed in a straight line.

Oct 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Internal options Cyrus Allen and Jalen Royals have flashed their talent at times, but it doesn't feel like they are ready to take on a prominent role just yet at this point in their careers. The outrage from Chiefs Kingdom if KC simply turned to its in-house prospects would be immense.

Going into this season, there were already lingering questions about the receiver group and how it would fare. Losing Thornton early in the year and seeing how the offense looked without Rice only magnified those concerns.

Schefter and many other reporters have confirmed the notion that Kansas City has been exploring the trade market. If the front office is truly committed to maximizing the championship window and giving Mahomes the weapons he needs, a trade needs to be made as soon as possible.

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