Chiefs Stats and Milestones for Week 7 vs. Seahawks: All Eyes on Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs have impressed the football world by getting out to a 5-0 start this season, and there are multiple reasons why head coach Andy Reid's crew is riding high entering a Sunday Night Football bout against the Seattle Seahawks.

On both sides of the ball, Kansas City has operated like a well-oiled machine for extended stretches, with both stars and role players alike doing their respective parts to chip in. In Week 7, it's all about the pillars of the franchise when it comes to records and leaderboards.

Let's take a look at the most intriguing stats and milestones to monitor for the Chiefs in Week 7 of the regular season, courtesy of the club's game notes.

Multiple opportunities for Travis Kelce to remind the world of his greatness

It's been a heck of a season for one Travis Kelce thus far, as the future Hall of Fame tight end is averaging 59.6 yards per game (his most since 2023) and 15.0 yards per reception (the most of his career). The 37-year-old is posting double-digit yards per target for the first time ever, fueled by a 66.7% success rate that's the best since his second NFL season in 2014.

Kelce is turning back the clock in a big way and can continue to add to his elite resume in Week 7.

With two catches of 25 or more yards, Kelce can tie Rob Gronkowski for the most ever by a tight end. Three receptions of any kind would allow him to pass Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison for the most by a player in his first 14 seasons. Finally, No. 87 is just 35 yards away from surpassing longtime Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez for the most by a tight end (including postseason) in a career.

Good note here from @SkylarBurg17 of the NFL: With 35 receiving yards vs. Seattle, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce can surpass Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez (15,413 receiving yards) for the most receiving yards by a TE, including the postseason, in NFL history. — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) October 23, 2026

The upside of a Kenneth Walker III revenge game is legitimate

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is great, and Reid's changes to the offense have been massive, but there's no more valuable entity to this point of the Chiefs' season than running back Kenneth Walker III. The prized free agent signing — and former Seahawk — is producing at easily the highest level of his career and is already up to 665 rushing yards and eight all-purpose scores in five games.

On Sunday night, he can take that output to a new level and contextualize it relative to his career.

A pair of touchdowns in Week 7 would give Walker a new career-high mark with 10 on the year. He'd also become the first player since 1970 (yes, over 50 years) to score multiple times in five of his team's first six games. Considering that Walker is lethal before contact, evades tackles with the best of them and can catch passes out of the backfield, nothing is off the table in this potential revenge game.

Another week, another chance for Chris Jones to climb the franchise leaderboard

All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones hasn't had the season he or just about anyone else expected. He did manage to record his first half-sack of the campaign in Week 6, but the 32-year-old continues to show signs of slowing down relative to his peak as one of the game's most feared pass-rushing threats. With that said, it wouldn't take an insane performance for Jones to ascend the Chiefs leaderboard in Week 7.

Just 1.5 sacks versus Seattle puts Jones in a tie with former Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali for the second-most in a Kansas City career (89.5). After going for five sacks in 15 games in 2024 and seven in all 17 regular-season games in 2025, it's only a matter of time before Jones adds to his current total for 2026. Sunday is a prime opening for him to do so.

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