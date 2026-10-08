How Does the Chiefs' Wide Receiver Room Stack Up at the Bye?

On Sunday in Las Vegas, the Kansas City Chiefs' offense felt like it was hitting its stride, particularly in the deep passing game. Explosive plays had returned both on the ground and through the air, giving the Chiefs multiple ways to burn opposing defenses. Then, on one of those deep completions, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton suffered a serious ankle injury, ending Thornton's two-touchdown, 111-yard day on a somber, season-threatening note.

For now, the Chiefs will at least be without Thornton for the foreseeable future, while Rashee Rice also exited the Raiders game with a tweaked hamstring. Even if the Chiefs do complete the much-speculated reunion with Tyreek Hill, he reportedly wouldn't be ready to return to the field until November. So, how will the offense adjust in the meantime?

Every *catchable* target for Worthy through 4 weeks.



*Two route-pass location miscues not included, plus final pass vs LV



+ Best in open space & on the move (crossers and crossers)



- 15/19 balls were caught against the body, double underhand

- Rarely working back to the ball pic.twitter.com/d5x7D51rCf — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) October 7, 2026

Even as fan sentiment regarding third-year first-round wide receiver Xavier Worthy has shifted from excitement to frustration, the 23-year-old speedster is still the Chiefs' best chance to create explosive plays from the wide receiver position.

Yes, he's had his struggles with the deep ball. No, he hasn't yet found a way to turn his record-breaking speed into consistent NFL production. Yes, he still has a skillset that doesn't exist elsewhere on the roster (or many places throughout the NFL).

Worthy has already consistently been the Chiefs' most-used wide receiver by snap count (now at 80% of the offensive reps through four games), and the Chiefs' coaching staff has the benefit of an extra week to review Worthy's strengths and weaknesses while retooling the receiver room. For better or for worse, Worthy is even more important to the Chiefs now than he was before the season began.

Cyrus Allen target on third down.. like the idea of using him on possible M2M reps.



Go get the DE’s hands down on a quick pass tho. pic.twitter.com/3Jbg3cqvkC — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) September 15, 2026

Elsewhere, Kansas City has no choice but to bring at least one of their most recent wide receiver draft picks into the fold. Second-year fourth-round pick Jalen Royals has played 60 offensive snaps through four games, with 38 of those reps coming in Vegas. Royals didn't take an offensive snap in Week 1 and has just three catches on the season, but he has been the team's No. 4 receiver so far.

Rookie fifth-round pick Cyrus Allen was the recipient of a massive amount of training camp hype, but he's taken only 10 snaps so far in the regular season—fewer offensive reps than defensive tackle/occasional fullback Khyiris Tonga.

Even with Allen's preseason hype, it always made more sense for him to be a late-season climber after he becomes more familiar with the offense and as the coaches and quarterback develop more trust in him. Now, however, the once-long runway could be shortening. If the Chiefs truly believe in Allen's skillset, the Chiefs' thinning receiver room needs playmakers wherever they can be found.

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