Chiefs On SI Mailbag: Would a Tyreek Hill Reunion Be Good or Bad for the 2026 Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated heading into their early Week 5 bye, but the team has issues to solve on both sides of the ball, particularly after the loss of Tyquan Thornton.

How will the Chiefs manage the wide receiver position? That's where we'll begin in this week's Chiefs On SI mailbag, where we take your questions from @chiefs_kcsn on Twitter/X and @jbbrisco.com on Bluesky.

Would a Tyreek Hill reunion help or hurt this team? We all know how long it takes new WRs to learn the system. -@dandykstra.bsky.social

Unsurprisingly, most of this week's questions revolved around the possibility of a reunion between the Chiefs and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

I say this as someone who was lukewarm on the idea of a Hill reunion this offseason: I don't see the downside at this point.

Even if Thornton returns late in the year, the Chiefs need more speed at receiver right now. Perhaps Rashee Rice is able to return from his hamstring injury after the bye, but Rice would be leading a receiver room with Xavier Worthy and a pair of unknowns. Second-year receiver Jalen Royals has played 60 offensive snaps through four games, while rookie Cyrus Allen has played 10. Special teamer Nikko Remigio hasn't taken an offensive snap yet this season.

The point about "new" wide receivers is another vote in Hill's favor. Sure, it's been years since he was last in Kansas City, but he'd return as a player familiar with Andy Reid's offense and Patrick Mahomes' passes. I think he would have a much shorter ramp-up period than most of the other receiver names being tossed around as potential trade targets.

Tyquan Thornton is the first WR Mahomes has had deep ball chemistry with since 2021. How big of an issue is it if Worthy suddenly has to be the deep ball guy again? I'm concerned Kenneth Walker will now get more and more attention week after week (plus wear/tear), and we could have a diminished ability to make teams pay for it. -@oscarbobo.bsky.social



The closing worry in this question does give me a bit of concern. Kenneth Walker's outrageous impact on the offense is multiplied by the way it should force defenses to respect Kansas City's run game, while the rejuvenated explosive passing game can keep defenses from devoting all of their attention to Walker. The explosive plays must continue for the Chiefs, and that's one reason I think the Hill reunion makes so much sense.

Worthy was always on track to have a large role in this offense, but I do think the Thornton injury is the official end of any possibility that Worthy will be phased into a significantly smaller role. However the Chiefs try to utilize him now, Worthy will need to have his best year yet for the Chiefs' offense to remain as explosive as it's been through the first four weeks.

What is most to blame for the lack of a pass rush? Drafting? Chris Jones (age/contract)? Young guys still learning? -@lmackshry5

I think there are a few good answers to this question, and none of them should be particularly alarming just yet.

This defense was always going to have its fair share of growing pains this season; Peter Woods and R Mason Thomas have played between roughly half of the team's defensive snaps in the first four games of their young careers. Thomas has stood out in a hugely positive way with his explosion off the edge, but I do think it's fair to acknowledge that he will continue to grow as the season goes on.

Chris Jones has been a bit underwhelming to start the year, but he's been demanding plenty of attention from opposing offenses while remaining on the injury report with a calf ailment. I'm holding off on a significant judgment on Jones until later in the year—perhaps the bye week also arrives at a good time for him.

No sacks in three weeks is certainly not ideal, but I think the pass rush has been a bit better than their box score indicates. I still expect growth from the unit later in the year, but if it stagnates at this level, it would put even more pressure on the Chiefs' secondary down the stretch.

What are the biggest impediments to a perfect season as of this moment? -@hokius.fromthehawkseye.com

Football. Football itself is the biggest impediment. I haven't even seriously considered the possibility that the Chiefs (or 49ers or Vikings) will go undefeated this season. I don't think the Colts are particularly good, and the Chiefs squeaked by them in overtime in a primetime game at Arrowhead. Kansas City will go on the road to face the Seahawks and Broncos in Weeks 7 and 8 before facing the Bills, Rams and Bengals on the road before hosting the Patriots and 49ers in late November through December. The highest mark of regular season success the Chiefs should be shooting for is the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The sport is too inherently wild and parity-filled for me to imagine anyone going 17-0 anytime soon.

How many games does a Chiefs team made up of 53 Khyiris Tonga clones win? Is there a player on the Chiefs you could clone that would win more? -@SirHunkzAlot

This is an incredible question, and one that I've actually considered before. Khyiris Tonga is a fun nominee, but I think speed is too important in this exercise. Even at age 37, I think six or seven Travis Kelces could block long enough for quarterback-Kelce to find pass-catching-Kelce down the field. Kenneth Walker might be the best answer, but we've now seen rookie Emmett Johnson make plays on offense and on special teams; either of those running backs could create some havoc... but I'm not sure any of those iterations are winning any games against a proper 53-man squad.

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