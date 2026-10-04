How to Watch Chiefs vs. Raiders: NFL Week 4 TV, Odds, Preview

Early in the 2026-27 NFL campaign, the Kansas City Chiefs are attempting to establish themselves as the cream of the crop in the AFC West. With one divisional win already in the books, Sunday's Week 4 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders presents another big-time opportunity for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company to send a message.

Contrary to preseason expectations, though, this Las Vegas squad is thriving under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak. With the hosts also sitting at 3-0 on the year, first place is up for grabs when both teams do battle at Allegiant Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Raiders on Sunday.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Raiders Week 4 Game

Game: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders Location: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev.

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev. Date and Time: Sunday, October 4 at 3:25 p.m. CT

Sunday, October 4 at 3:25 p.m. CT TV Channel: CBS (KCTV locally)

CBS (KCTV locally) Listen Live: Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) locally or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast

Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) locally or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast Betting line: Chiefs -4.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

On the main television broadcast, it'll be Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and former five-time Pro Bowl pass rusher J.J. Watt (color commentary) on the call with Tracy Wolfson on the sideline.

For radio, the 96.5 game-day broadcast features the usual trio of Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), Danan Hughes (color) and Josh Klingler (sideline). The Spanish Radio production once again stars Oscar Monterroso, Hannah Bassham and Alvaro Alvarez.

Per Football Zebras, Brad Rogers and Co. will referee the Sunday afternoon matchup. He was last in charge of a Chiefs game in Week 5 of last season, when Kansas City fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road by a final score of 31-28 on Monday Night Football.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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