The Kansas City Chiefs' 2026 draftees have selected their jersey numbers ahead of the start of their rookie seasons, with rookie minicamp beginning on May 1.

Cornerback Mansoor Delane will wear No. 5 after wearing 4 in college at LSU. Wide receiver Rashee Rice currently wears No. 4 in Kansas City, so Delane moves up one spot while keeping a single-digit aesthetic at cornerback.

Defensive tackle Peter Woods has taken No. 99 after wearing 11 at Clemson. Even after the NFL loosened the rules on jersey number restrictions, defensive linemen must pick numbers between 50-79 or 90-99, so Woods wouldn't have been able to take his collegiate digits from KC's current 11, wide receiver Jalen Royals.

Second-round pick R Mason Thomas — a defensive end, by all expectations — has the quirkiest number of the batch, claiming No. 34 after wearing 32 at Oklahoma. The Chiefs' No. 32 is linebacker Nick Bolton. Interestingly, Thomas' 34 is legal for a linebacker, but not a D-lineman.

Don't read too much into the numerical inconsistencies for Kansas City's new pass rusher, but if it looks odd on gamedays, it's because it is. Former Chief Melvin Ingram had a similar setup during his half-season in Kansas City when the veteran edge defender wore No. 24.

Rookie numbers just dropped 💯 pic.twitter.com/EfXqfXcz5w — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 30, 2026

Fourth-round defensive back Jadon Canady will wear No. 22 after wearing the same number at Oregon. Canady takes the digits that were vacated by cornerback Trent McDuffie, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams this offseason.

While Canady hopes to earn some of McDuffie's former role, fifth-round running back Emmett Johnson will be doing the same regarding his predecessor. Johnson will wear No. 10 after running back Isiah Pacheco wore it during his time in KC's backfield. Johnson's college number, 21, belongs to safety Jaden Hicks.

Fifth-round wide receiver Cyrus Allen will start his NFL career in No. 13, most recently worn by cornerback Nazeeh Johnson. After wearing No. 4 at Cincinnati, Allen shared the same problem as Delane, with Rice currently occupying their mutual collegiate digit.

Lastly, seventh-round quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will begin as No. 14 after wearing 5, 13 and 18 at LSU. No. 18 was available in Kansas City, but Nussmeier's 14 is currently shared with punter Matt Araiza. If Nussmeier and Araiza both make the 53-man roster when the season arrives, one of the two will have to opt for a new number. In the meantime, the two will share digits on the 90-man roster.

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