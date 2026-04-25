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Chiefs 2026 Day 3 Draft Grades: Assessing Saturday's Haul

The Chiefs ended their draft by adding several talented young players. How good of a job did general manager Brett Veach do?
Jordan Foote|
Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady (DB03) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady (DB03) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

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Kansas City Chiefs

The final day of the 2026 NFL Draft is here, and the Kansas City Chiefs have managed to keep themselves busy up in Pittsburgh.

Prior to Day 3, general manager Brett Veach targeted his guy and got him. A trade-up of three spots for LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane set the tone. He then followed things up by investing in some pass rush help, snagging Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods at 29th overall.

Day 2's haul consisted of only Oklahoma edge rusher R Mason Thomas at pick No. 40. Armed with four picks coming into Day 3, Veach and company had ample flexibility to navigate the board as they saw fit.

On Saturday, Kansas City kicked things off by adding a feisty cornerback, bolstering defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's side of the ball. Where did the Chiefs go from there?

Chiefs On SI is breaking down and grading each Day 3 pick.

Chiefs Grades for Day 3 of 2026 NFL Draft

This story will be updated as the Chiefs' picks roll in.

Round 4: CB Jadon Canady (Oregon)

With their first pick of Day 3, the Chiefs went back to the cornerback position. Oregon's Jadon Canady follows in the footsteps of Delane as the newest member of Spagnuolo and Dave Merritt's secondary.

Canady has extensive experience, having spent time with multiple schools. He's primarily a slot corner in profile and by trade, as evidenced by his 1,046 snaps there in five years (per Pro Football Focus). With that said, he's also operated on the boundary, in the box and even as a traditional free safety on occasion.

Standing 5-foot-10 and weighing only 181 pounds, Canady almost certainly won't be an outside corner in Kansas City. His 30-inch arms further drive that point home. Given his instincts, agility and NFL readiness, he could still deliver some nice value if put in the proper positions to succeed.

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Jordan Foote
JORDAN FOOTE

Jordan Foote covers the Kansas City Chiefs for Chiefs On SI. Foote is a Baker University alumnus, earning his degree in Mass Media. He has covered Kansas City sports — including the Chiefs and Royals — for over half a decade via digital, radio, video, and podcasting mediums. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.

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