The final day of the 2026 NFL Draft is here, and the Kansas City Chiefs have managed to keep themselves busy up in Pittsburgh.

Prior to Day 3, general manager Brett Veach targeted his guy and got him. A trade-up of three spots for LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane set the tone. He then followed things up by investing in some pass rush help, snagging Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods at 29th overall.

Day 2's haul consisted of only Oklahoma edge rusher R Mason Thomas at pick No. 40. Armed with four picks coming into Day 3, Veach and company had ample flexibility to navigate the board as they saw fit.

On Saturday, Kansas City kicked things off by adding a feisty cornerback, bolstering defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's side of the ball. Where did the Chiefs go from there?

Chiefs On SI is breaking down and grading each Day 3 pick.

Chiefs Grades for Day 3 of 2026 NFL Draft

This story will be updated as the Chiefs' picks roll in.

Round 4: CB Jadon Canady (Oregon)

With their first pick of Day 3, the Chiefs went back to the cornerback position. Oregon's Jadon Canady follows in the footsteps of Delane as the newest member of Spagnuolo and Dave Merritt's secondary.

Canady has extensive experience, having spent time with multiple schools. He's primarily a slot corner in profile and by trade, as evidenced by his 1,046 snaps there in five years (per Pro Football Focus). With that said, he's also operated on the boundary, in the box and even as a traditional free safety on occasion.

Standing 5-foot-10 and weighing only 181 pounds, Canady almost certainly won't be an outside corner in Kansas City. His 30-inch arms further drive that point home. Given his instincts, agility and NFL readiness, he could still deliver some nice value if put in the proper positions to succeed.