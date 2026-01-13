Why Latest Transfer Portal News is Good News for the Chiefs

Over the last seven years, the Kansas City Chiefs' offseasons have been delayed because the franchise has been competing for Super Bowls on a yearly basis. Obviously, that was not the case this season, as the Chiefs finished with a 6-11 record while losing Patrick Mahomes to a season-ending torn ACL late in Week 15.

Because Kansas City missed the playoffs, their offseason is along the same timeline as 17 other teams in the NFL. The Chiefs also own the ninth-overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With that in mind, the evaluation process for the draft could be underway for general Brett Veach and Kansas City's scouts, who need to identify several players who can develop in the next phase of the Chiefs.

With the "extended" offseason for Kansas City , news within the college football landscape carries more weight for a team selecting in the top 10 for the first time since, ironically, when it traded with the Buffalo Bills in 2017 to move up to the 10th pick and take Mahomes.

On Monday, former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola signed with Oregon, marking the beginning of the next chapter in his career. While that may not appear to mean much for Kansas City, there is an underlying reason why this is potentially impactful for the Chiefs this offseason.

Dissecting the News

Raiola has been one of the most polarizing players in college football over the last two years. After originally committing to Georgia, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound quarterback flipped to Nebraska. After two up-and-down seasons, the sophomore quarterback entered the transfer portal, which leads to where we are now.

Not only is this move monumental because Oregon landed the former five-star quarterback recruit in the 2024 class, but it could signal the decision of the Ducks' current starting signal caller. Following the loss to Indiana in the Peach Bowl, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has an interesting decision pertaining to his future. Monday's news could be an indicator that Moore could be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft in the near future. It is difficult to imagine Raiola committing to a program with a starter already in place next season.

What Does This Mean for the Chiefs?

For teams selecting at the top of the draft that already have their franchise quarterback in place, such as Kansas City, the more quarterback prospects in a draft class, the better. The 2026 draft class lacks a plethora of options at the position, as Fernando Mendoza is the runaway clear top option, and will presumably be taken first overall by the Las Vegas Raiders. Other than that, there is not much else, in terms of potential franchise quarterbacks.

However, Moore could declare for the draft, and if he should, the 6-foot-3, 206-pound quarterback would be the clear No. 2 quarterback in the class. The New York Jets own the second pick in the upcoming draft, and Moore would make a ton of sense at that spot.

Now, regarding how this pertains to the Chiefs, having two quarterbacks come off the board in the first two selections would allow prospects at other positions to fall slightly. Let's say Kansas City is zeroing in on a pass rusher, based on the board, which can always be altered via trade; there are three or four teams that could bypass edge rusher. The Chiefs could see a premier pass rusher slide to them, which would be ideal for Kansas City.

This offseason presents an immense opportunity for the Chiefs' front office to expedite the retooling phase for a roster that is desperate for rejuvenation and energy. The draft will be the avenue Kansas City must take to build a roster capable of competing for championships in the next phase of Mahomes' career.

