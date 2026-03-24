What Mansoor Delane’s Pro Day Means for Chiefs

Throughout all of March, many schools are hosting their pro days in hopes of allowing scouts to see their athletes’ talents. These days showcase more skill-based workouts, and they also let NFL organizations get a better look at the players.

Within these workouts, many NFL scouts see players go through physicals, drills, and other tests. These performances allow for players to possibly improve their draft stock before the NFL Draft next month.

Feb 6, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; The 2026 NFL Draft logo at the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LSU hosted their pro day on Monday, and stars like cornerback Mansoor Delane showcased his ability to be a first-round draft prospect. He seems to be a day one pick, and based on his workout, he might move even higher up the list.

For the Chiefs, they are looking for a corner that can make an impact immediately. Their secondary took a hit this off-season, and any addition would be major in strengthen their depth in the secondary.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

After losing players like Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson, the team’s secondary seems to have a looming question of who will step on the field week one.

Delane could be the answer for Kansas City. After trading McDuffie to the Rams and gaining the 29th pick in round one out of it, Delane has the talent to bring some stability to the Chiefs.

Delane’s Pro Day

On Monday, Delane was able to perform to the best of his abilities, and he even made some noise throughout his workouts. Out of all the drills, his 40-yard dash time seemed to be significant. With a time of 4.35 seconds, he had the fastest time out of all LSU players that ran.

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts to a stop on fourth down against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

At 6-feet and 187 pounds, Delane is viewed as the best overall corner in the draft, and this workout might have just boosted that idea. For the Chiefs, this might hurt their chance at taking the LSU corner with the 29th pick. If anything, Kansas City might need to move up in round one if they want to take him.

He is projected to be a day one starter on whatever team drafts him. His ability to anticipate routes and disrupt any pass thrown his way is a bonus as well. Delane would be a major improvement to the Chiefs’ secondary.

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Brett Veach will have his hands full on draft night no matter what. With these results, the Chiefs might even be looking at Delane with the 9th pick.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Either way, Kansas City will need to look for secondary help throughout the draft. If the team decides to look at corner with a first-round pick, expect the team to make some noise on draft night.