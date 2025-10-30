Travis Kelce Eyes Chiefs Franchise History in Week 9
The Kansas City Chiefs might just be the hottest team in the National Football League going into Week 9, and it comes from a variety of contributors leading the way. The reigning AFC champions have more work to get done, but they're looking like they've never missed a step along the way.
Winning three games in a row, heading into a Week 9 clash against their bitter AFC rivals, the Buffalo Bills, Chiefs Kingdom will have their eyes on a historic milestone that could be, and it involves veteran tight end Travis Kelce.
Kelce scored one touchdown in Week 8 against the Washington Commanders, tying him with Priest Holmes for the most touchdowns scored by a Chiefs player in franchise history at 83. In what could be his final season, and seeing how he's played as of late, what better time to create history than against the franchise's biggest rival?
But it's easier said than done.
Kelce vs Bills History
In his NFL career, Kelce has played the Bills eight times in the regular season and four times in the playoffs. When it comes to the regular season, Kelce hasn't scored a touchdown against Buffalo since 2021. And he hasn't scored a touchdown in the playoffs against the Bills since 2023.
Going into this game, the Bills have to know that Kelce will be looking to make more history at the expense of their franchise, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them try and stop Kelce at all costs.
Throughout his career, Kelce has collected 448 receiving yards in the regular season against Buffalo, scoring four touchdowns. In the last two regular season games against the Bills, Kelce has collected 91 receiving yards, 83 of which came in one game.
How It's Doable
But just because this will be a difficult feat to reach for Kelce doesn't make it impossible. He already has the same number of touchdowns this season as he did throughout the whole campaign in 2024, and a large part of that has to come with who he shares the field with.
Wide receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy often get a lot of attention, and for good reason; they're the Chiefs' best receiving options. But when they're covered, Kelce and his veteran awareness have come into play, helping keep the drive alive on several different occasions this season.
While it would be best for Kelce to get the touchdown out of the way sooner rather than later, the Chiefs can't prioritize the offensive game plan on whether or not they can get Kelce into the end zone. So long as these Chiefs play the way they have, an opportunity for Kelce will come.
