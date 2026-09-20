The Kansas City Chiefs kick off Week 2 of their 2026-27 campaign against the Indianapolis Colts on the Sunday Night Football stage, although they'll still be without one of their top young players.

Left tackle Josh Simmons continues to nurse a back injury that's plagued him for weeks now, leaving many to wonder when he'll make his season debut. The 2025 first-round pick even went to see a specialist for another opinion, which added confusion to the early sentiment that his ailment was minor in nature.

Ahead of kickoff on Sunday, there's a bit of clarity on the subject, albeit not without maintaining a small element of mystery. In an afternoon report by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, it was revealed that conspiracy theories about Simmons' absence can quiet down.

It's confirmed to be a back injury for Simmons. With that said, Florio's source described the potential franchise tackle as "week-to-week" as he works toward a return.

"The situation has, for some, conjured memories of 2025, when Simmons was absent from the team for 22 days, due to what the team called a 'family situation,'" Florio wrote. "This time, the word is that it's strictly a physical issue for Simmons. (For now, at least.)"

Speaking to the media on Friday afternoon, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid implied that Simmons would be ruled out this weekend but did say he's making progress.

"He's at that two-week mark now, so they'll go back and reevaluate it," Reid said. "I know he's feeling better than what he was. As far as good enough to play, we'll see."

Florio adds that Simmons has been in the Chiefs' team facility "on a daily basis" and is rehabbing and attending meetings while he gets back to health. He hasn't been spotted on the field at practices, although local media saw him in the locker room recently.

The former Ohio State standout managed to play in just eight games as a rookie, missing time due to the aforementioned family situation and later because of a season-ending wrist injury. He flashed serious upside when on the field, though, as Pro Football Focus credited him with a 75.4 pass blocking grade and just 18 pressures surrendered across 337 opportunities.

Next week, Kansas City travels to Miami to take on the Dolphins before hitting the road again to face the Las Vegas Raiders. There's a bye week after that, so it'll be interesting to see whether Simmons comes back before then.

For now, at least there's a soft timeline in place for quarterback Patrick Mahomes' blindside protector. Until he's starting again, it'll be undrafted rookie free agent Kahlil Benson at left tackle.

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