Travis Kelce Has Chance to Make Chiefs History in 2025
The talk of the offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs has been tight end Travis Kelce. Following the end of 2024, several believed it was the last we have seen of Kelce on the football field. Now that Kelce is committed to playing in Kansas City for the 2025 campaign, another historic milestone is in reach for number 87.
Kelce has played with the Chiefs his entire career, cementing his name as one of the best Kansas City athletes of all time. Through his career, Kelce has played in over 170 regular season games and has made himself one of the more well-known players in the National Football League today.
The legendary tight end already leads the franchise in most receiving yards with 12,151, but another franchise record could be broken by Kelce in 2025.
Scoring touchdowns has become one of the classic parts of Kelce's game over his career. Kelce enters the 2025 campaign scoring 80 touchdowns and ranks second on the franchise leaderboard in that department behind former Chiefs running back Priest Holmes.
Holmes played with the Chiefs from 2001 to 2007, and in that time, he played in 65 regular season games, started 63 of them, and scored 83 touchdowns. 83 touchdowns scored has been the franchise record since Holmes retired following the 2007 season.
Kelce scored three touchdowns last season, and that would be all he needs to tie Holmes for the record. As reported, Kelce has slimmed out this offseason after playing a little heavier last year. With that in mind, and given that Kelce has averaged around seven touchdowns per season since 2014, this is a very real possibility for him to achieve.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kelce have been the feared duo in Kansas City since Mahomes became the starting quarterback back in 2018. If this is the last season for Kelce, chances are that Mahomes will look to utilize Kelce in the receiving game as often as he can.
Kelce has seen his production decline the last two seasons, but four touchdowns to get him above Holmes for the all-time scoring touchdown record is very obtainable. So long as Kelce stays healthy this season, perhaps his name will be engraved in another franchise-leading statistic.
