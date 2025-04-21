30 Days of Colts Fits: OL Kelvin Banks, Texas
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially under a week away. To help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target this month.
The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.
The next player up on this countdown to draft day is Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks.
Background
Banks is a former five-star recruit who chose to attend Texas out of high school. He immediately saw playing time as an 18-year-old freshman, starting 13 games at left tackle in his debut season. He was fantastic in his first year of play, earning Freshman All-American honors and being named Second-Team All-Big 12. He followed that up with an even better sophomore season, Second-Team All-America honors to go along with First-Team All-Big 12 honors.
Texas moved to the SEC for Banks' final season, and he impressed yet again. He started 15 games for the team and collected even more hardware, this time winning the Lombardi Trophy and the Outland Trophy. He was named the SEC offensive lineman of the year and a First-Team All-SEC performer in his first season in the conference.
Banks didn't attend any of the all-star events this offseason, as his play on the field already solidified his status as a top 15-20 selection in the draft.
Size/Testing
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 315 pounds
Arm Length: 33.5 inches
Testing Numbers: Forty Yard Dash: 5.16 seconds / 10-Yard Split: 1.79 seconds / Vertical Jump: 32 inches / Broad Jump: 104 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.66 seconds / 3-Cone Drill: 7.81 seconds
Standout Traits on Film
Banks is a 20-year-old former five-star recruit who dominated in college at 18 years old and displays excellent mobility and explosion on film. That one sentence should be enough to sell anybody on Banks as a prospect, but there are flashes of greatness in his game. He possesses strong hands and plays with the patience needed to survive in the NFL.
He is a better pass blocker than run blocker at the moment, but he flashes enough in the run game to give hope for the future. He has some work to do in his game, but he has the prerequisite power, athleticism, and drive to be a force in the NFL at either tackle or guard. It's hard to see a player with his pedigree failing in the NFL, and he could be one of the safer picks of the first round.
Banks is a bit small and not as athletic as the Colts like to play offensive tackle, but he perfectly fits their mold at guard. He would provide the team with a day one impact player on the interior, and the offense could arguably see an improvement at right guard with him inserted in there on day one. He would slot well next to Braden Smith for this upcoming season.
The added bonus with Banks is, of course, the tackle flexibility. If Matt Goncalves is unable to hold down right tackle once Smith walks next offseason, the Banks can easily kick outside and give the Colts reliable play there. Banks fills one immediate need for the team, but could even fill a bigger need down the line if need be.
Colts' Interest
The Colts are likely to take a tight end with their first pick in this upcoming draft, but I can't shake the feeling I get when I think about Banks being available at number 14. He is the right age, he fits the athletic mold, and he has the tackle-to-guard flexibility that the Colts covet. He is everything they seek out at guard, I just wonder if it's enough to take him over one of the tight ends.
I'm probably just overthinking this, but this is the last piece in the series so I figured I'd throw a curveball out there. If any player can be this year's Laiatu Latu-level surprise pick for the Colts, it's Banks.