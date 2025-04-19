30 Days of Colts Fits: OT Trey Wedig, Indiana
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially under a week away. To help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target this month.
The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.
The next player up on this countdown to draft day is Indiana offensive tackle Trey Wedig.
Background
Wedig is a former four star recruit that chose to attend Wisconsin out of high school. He spent four seasons with the program, appearing in 34 games and making eight starts. He saw time across the line of scrimmage, appearing in games at right tackle, left guard, and right guard. He made two Academic All-Big Ten teams in his four years before opting to transfer to Indiana for his final season of play.
Wedig made 13 starts at right tackle for Indiana during their magical 2024 season. He graded out as one of the better offensive tackles in the Big Ten, according to Pro Football Focus, and led the way for a dominant Indiana offensive line. He, along with the rest of the Indiana offensive line, was named a semi-finalist for the Joe Moore Award this past season.
Wedig participated in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl this offseason. He was also a two-sport star in high school, lettering in track and being a runner-up for the state championship in the shot put event.
Size/Testing
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 313 pounds
Arm Length: 33.5 inches
Testing Numbers: Forty Yard Dash: 5.21 seconds / 10-Yard Split: 1.71 seconds / Bench Press: 17 reps / Vertical Jump: 31 inches / Broad Jump: 107 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.90 seconds / 3-Cone Drill: 7.90 seconds
Standout Traits on Film
Wedig is a massive offensive lineman that produced last season for Indiana. He isn't the most athletic or technically sound player, but he understands how to keep his quarterback clean and how to be competitive on every play. His added bonus of being able to play across the offensive line should be intriguing for NFL teams.
With Wedig, the pedigree and size are both there, he just needs a bit more time to figure things out. He is very similar to players like Dalton Tucker, who the Colts signed as a priority free agent last year, and he even saw action in multiple games following the Will Fries injury. Wedig can be a similar project-type of player for the Colts if they are simply looking to add more bodies to the offensive line room.
The Colts also have, probably, had eyes on Wedig for a long time. Chris Ballard closely follows the Wisconsin football program and, obviously, Indiana is a school with deep connections to the Colts due to proximity. The team certainly has enough data on Wedig to have interest in him late in the draft.
Colts' Interest
Wedig is an easy player to slot into the Colts in the day three/UDFA range this offseason. He attended the team's local pro day, and the team typically signs at least 1-2 players in attendance every draft season. Wedig's blend of talent and being at a position of need sets him up well to be a priority free agent for the team.
As I mentioned earlier, this is a player the Colts have obviously seen a lot of over the past few seasons. If the Colts want to add an extra body to the offensive line room with great size and power, Wedig is their guy.
