30 Days of Colts Fits: DE Landon Jackson, Arkansas
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially under a week away. To help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target this month.
The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.
The next player up on this countdown to draft day is Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson.
Background
Jackson is a former four star recruit that initially attended LSU out of high school. He spent just one season with the program before opting to transfer to Arkansas. He saw a bit more playing time with the Razorbacks, starting seven games in his first year with the program back in 2022. He logged three sacks, 3.5 tackles for a loss, and a forced fumble in his sophomore season.
Jackson's breakout campaign came in 2023, as the true junior led the team with 13.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks. He was named First Team All-SEC for his outstanding season of play. He followed that up with another strong year as a senior, earning Second Team All-SEC honors with a 9.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sack season.
Jackson attended the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl this offseason, where he dominated the event on gameday. He racked up 2.5 sacks on one of the bigger stages of his college career.
Size/Testing
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 264 pounds
Arm Length: 33.25 inches
Testing Numbers: Forty Yard Dash: 4.68 seconds / 10-Yard Split: 1.65 seconds / Vertical Jump: 40.5 inches / Broad Jump: 129 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.55 seconds / 3-Cone Drill: 7.13 seconds
Standout Traits on Film
Jackson is one of the more explosive players in this draft class. He uses that trait, along with his massive frame, to gain an edge in both the run and the pass game. He excels at using his long arms to win with power early in plays before turning up the pressure with a constant leg drive and push. He is one of the higher energy players in the draft too, constantly playing to the whistle and running down plays in the open field.
Jackson still has some development needed in his game, but the traits and the mindset are both there for him. He flashes good power and hustle on every play, he just needs to refine some of the details as a rusher. He offers a high floor as a rotational player on day one with untapped potential as a strong side rusher once he learns to lean on his power even more as a rusher.
Laiatu Latu is currently the only edge rusher for the Colts under contract past the 2025 season. Edge is a sneaky need in this draft as a result, and Jackson fits the explosive mold that Chris Ballard typically covets. Add in the fact that Lou Anarumo typically likes to deploy a 265-270+ edge rusher on his defensive line, and a player like Jackson makes a lot of sense for the team.
Jackson is an explosive, hard-working edge rusher in this draft class. Those two traits alone should have him high on the Colts' big board and, with the team needing an edge rusher in this draft, I wouldn't be shocked to see him as one of their targets in round two.
Colts' Interest
The Colts have shown some interest in Jackson this offseason, meeting with him back at the Senior Bowl in January. The real appeal here is just how much he fits the mold and when he will be available. He's projected to be off of the board in the early day two range, which is exactly where I expect the Colts to look for defensive line help in this class.
Once the Colts get their tight end in round one, the focus will likely shift to the trenches on day two of the draft. A player like Jackson makes a ton of sense for what the team is looking for.
